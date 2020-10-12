Yash Resumes Shoot For Final Leg Of 'KGF 2' In Malpe; Check Out The Pics

Masterpiece actor Yash has finally resumed shooting for KGF 2 after a long break due to coronavirus pandemic. A picture of the actor resuming work was shared by the production house, Hombale Films, on their social media handle. According to daijiworld.com, the actor is currently shooting for the film at Padukere beach, near Malpe.

In the picture, shared by the production house, the makers shared a picture of the actor giving a candid pose. In the picture, the actor can be seen facing his back towards the camera as he looks at the calming waves. The actor can be seen sporting a white shirt and brown trousers. He also completed his look with a sleek hairdo and well-styled beard.

Along with the picture, the makers also wrote, "Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail… After a long break... Rocky sets sail from today”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from the production house, fans have also gone on to share pictures from KGF 2 shooting in Malpe. In the pictures, one can notice the actor trying to get a hang of everything and also maintaining social distancing and following necessary guidelines on set. Take a look at the few pictures of the actor on set.

Also read | Yash To Join 'KGF Chapter 2' Team For Final Leg Of Shooting From October 8

It was earlier reported that Yash was all set to join the cast and crew for the final leg of shoot from October 8, 2020, onwards. Creative executive Producer Karthik Gowda took to his Twitter handle to reveal that the news about the same. Karthik wrote saying, “Yash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow”. He had also revealed that they will wrap up the film by the end of the month and proceed towards the release of it”. Take a look at his post below:

@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) October 7, 2020

Also read | Yash Starrer 'KGF 2' Resumes Shooting Today, Fans Flood Twitter To Wish 'all The Best'

About the film

KGF 2 tells the story of Rocky, who was employed to kill the Kolar Gold Fields heir. The film stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. The film also features popular actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, and Sonu Gowda, among others in pivotal roles. The film is being helmed and written by Prashanth Neel, who also directed the first part of the film. The Yash starrer is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under its respective production banner. The directors of the film have been revealing the first look posters of the star cast, amping the expectations of fans and audiences.

Also read | Srinidhi Shetty Resumes Shoot Of 'KGF 2', Says 'feels Like I'm Back After Long Vacation'

Also read | Raveena Tandon Starts Shooting For 'KGF 2', Takes Up COVID-19 Test In Dalhousie; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.