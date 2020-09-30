KGF's Yash And Radhika Pandit's Son Yatharv Turns 11 Months Old Today, Take A Look

KGF's Yash and Radhika Pandit's son Yatharv turns 11 months old today. Radhika took to Instagram to post the happy news and also added a cute picture of their son on the social media platform. Take a look at the post and see how fans responded to baby Yatharv's picture in the article below.

KGF's Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrate their son's 'birthday'

In the post uploaded by KGF's Yash's wife, fans can spot baby Yatharv in traditional attire. Yadav is seen in an orange kurta and white lungi. Yatharv is also sporting some gold jewellery in the post. Radhika Pandit also added a small caption with the post. She mentioned how her son had turned 11 months old today. Her caption read - 'My baby, my Prince, my YATHARV He turns 11months today!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP' (sic).

Many fans and celebs responded to the post. Most fans mentioned that baby Yatharv looked adorable and added their best wishes as well. Take a look at the comments fans left on KGF's Yash baby's post:

Pic Credit: Radhika Pandit's Instagram

KGF's Yash and Radhika Pandit have been posting many pictures of baby Yatharv and their daughter Ayra on their social media accounts. In Radhika's last post, she could be seen relaxing with her daughter. The post was uploaded on the occasion of Daughter's Day. The post was captioned - 'DAUGHTERS... the best friends we will ever need true blessing!!

P.S : I believe yesterday was daughter's day, better late than never.. happy Daughter's day to all the wonderful daughters out there' (sic). Take a look at her post:

In another post, fans could spot KGF's Yash with his daughter on a farm. KGF's Yash was holding on to his daughter as she tried to interact with a black calf. The post was captioned - 'Farmhouse diaries #radhikapandit #nimmaRP' 9sic). Many fans wrote that the photo was adorable. Take a look:

KGF's Yash also took to the social media platform to upload a picture of himself with his entire family. He added in his caption- 'Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'YATHARV'. For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete' We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra!Special mention to our dear music director @ravibasrur who has yet again gifted us with a lovely song, @santhoshvenkysinger who has sung so beautifully and #Narthan who has penned the lyrics with so much love' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Yash's Instagram

