DYK Kiccha Sudeepa Was Pawan Kumar's First Choice To Play Nikhil In 'Lucia'?

Pawan Kumar’s Lucia was the first-ever film from the Kannada industry to arrive on Netflix and is currently being remade into a Tamil film. Sathish, who portrayed the role of Nikhil, wasn’t the first choice of the director. Read further ahead to know more such facts about the 2013 Sci-Fi thriller.

Also Read: Kiccha Sudeep Lived On 500 Rupees A Month During His Struggling Days; Read More

Lucia Movie Trivia

As per IMDb trivia, Lucia was entirely shot in a digital format on a Canon 5D camera and a GoPro.

It was the first-ever crowd-funded movie from the industry. Kumar decided to try this method of funding and set a duration of 100 days as he hoped to raise 51 lakh INR, but to his surprise, it took only 27 days for him to get that much.

Kiccha Sudeepa was Pawan Kumar’s initial choice to portray the lead role of Nikhil, while he wrote the script. However, Kiccha Sudeepa wasn’t available so the director chose Diganth to play the role and eventually Satish was taken on board with some changes in the script.

It was the first Indian film that released Cinema graph posters, which were designed by Surya Vasistha. Vasistha was also a part of the movie and portrayed the role of a doctor in the 'News Debate' scene of the film. It was also the first Kanada movie that arrived on the streaming platform Netflix.

When Nikhil is brought inside the tent in order to treat his insomnia, a TV in the background was seen playing Christopher Nolan’s debut film, Following.

Another clip that was seen in the tent sequence was from the movie Requiem for a Dream which was done to depict the focal theme of addiction in the movie, that had led to the character being stuck in a delusional world which was later overtaken by reality.

The Sc-Fi thriller is currently being remade into a Tamil film, titled Ennakul Oruvan which will be lead by Sidharth and have CV Kumar at the helm.

Also Read: Kiccha Sudeep Had Made Cameo Appearances In THESE Critically Acclaimed Kannada Films

More about the film

Lucia was directed by Pawan Kumar produced by Audience films and Home Talkies. The cast also included Sruthi Hariharan playing Shwetha, Achyuth Kumar as Shankranna, Sanjay as Sanjay, Krishna as Deepak and Balaji Manohar. The movie made it to theatres on September 6, 2013, and has an 8.3 out of 10 readings on IMDb.

Also Read: Did You Know 'Dabangg 3' Actor Kiccha Sudeep Wrote Screenplays For These Movies?

Also Read: Kiccha Sudeep's Television Appearances You Must Check Out; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.