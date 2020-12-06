Kiccha Sudeep Lived On 500 Rupees A Month During His Struggling Days; Read More

Kiccha Sudeep, the popular Kollywood icon, has left an everlasting mark on the Indian entertainment industry due to his body of work. But, a lesser-known piece of Kiccha Sudeep's trivia is that like many, during his initial days as an aspirant, he had to face his fair share of hardships. One of those hardships was living off a nominal amount of five hundred rupees a month, as per an article on DailyHunt. This piece of Kiccha Sudeep trivia would come as a surprise to many of Supdeep’s fans and admirers as Sudeep belonged to a family of a hotelier.

Kiccha Sudeep movies, early years and filmography:

Kiccha Sudeep is admired across the board, one of the reasons for the same being the fact that he is a self-written success story. Kiccha Sudeep got his big break as Ramu in 1997’s Thayavva, a film that was directed by V. Umakanth. Sudeep would then get his next break as a supporting character in Sunil Kumar Desai’s Prathyatra. North of two decades have passed by and over the course of time, Kiccha Sudeep has donned the hats of an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter and singer. Sudeep has, over the course of two years, shown the range that he is capable of. Interestingly, as per the aforementioned Daily Hunt article, it was actually the aspect of music and dance that attracted Sudeep to the entertainment industry. As of this writing, Kiccha Sudeep has been a part of over 50 feature films, six of which are Hindi. The list of Hindi Kiccha Sudeep movies include feature presentations such as Phoonk, (2008), Rann (2010), Phoonk 2 (2010), Rakht Charitra Part 1 & 2 (Both of which released in 2010). Nine years later, Kiccha Sudeep would enter Bollywood again as the antagonist of Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3.

Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming projects:

As far as future projects are concerned, Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in Kotigobba 3 and Phantom. Both of the films faced obstructions in production and their subsequent release due to the current health scenario. Kotigobba 3 (The literal translation of which is One In A Core 3) is directed by Shiva Karthik. Phantom, on the other hand, is said to be helmed by Anup Bhandari.

