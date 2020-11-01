Kiccha Sudeep's Television Appearances You Must Check Out; Read

Kiccha Sudeep is known for his prominent works in the Kannada film industry. The ace actor has delivered several performances that touched the hearts of the audiences. Kiccha Sudeep kick-started his career with the film Thayavva. From there on, he rose to prominence. However, apart from films, Kiccha Sudeep also made several appearances on television. Here’s a list of Kiccha Sudeep’s TV shows.

Kiccha Sudeep’s TV shows

Kiccha Sudeep appeared on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in the year 2017. Sudeep was a guest on the show and also shared his melodious voice with a heartwarming performance. Apart from that, Kiccha Sudeep has also hosted the reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada. Sudeep was the host of Bigg Boss Kannada seasons 1-7.

Kiccha Sudeep's TV shows include Super Kutumba wherein he appeared as a guest in the year 2013, Majaa Talkies, a reality show that features celebrity guests who are invited to promote their latest films. Kiccha appeared as a guest on the show in the year 2015. Another show that featured his appearance is the show titled Weekend with Ramesh, an Indian talk show hosted by actor and film director Ramesh Aravind. The show premiered on ZEE Kannada. Kiccha appeared as a guest on the show in the year 2016. In the same year, he appeared in the shows Kick and Vaarasdaara as a guest and producer respectively.

Kiccha Sudeep’s movies

Kiccha Sudeep is an exceptional actor and director of the Kannada film industry. However, some of his works also feature in the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. Some of his Kannada films include Huchcha, Vaalee, Chandu, Kiccha, Partha, Swathi Muthu, Nalla, Kashi from Village, My Autograph.

Kiccha Sudeep made his Bollywood debut with the film Phoonk in the year 2008. Phoonk was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and revolved around the themes of superstition and black magic. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office and garnered immense popularity for Kiccha Sudeep. Sudeep also featured in the sequel of the film titled Phoonk 2.

