DYK Malhar Thakar Appeared In An Episode Of Popular Show 'Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma'?

Malhar Thakar is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Gujarati films. After working for the past five years in Gujarat Cinema, the Love Ni Bhavai actor has a special place in the hearts of people. Thakar gained huge popularity ever since his debut in the commercially successful film Chello Diwas. He has appeared in 15 movies ever since. Before entering the film industry, Thakar spent 9 years acting in theatre. After that, he started to appear in small roles in films and television shows. His first appearance on screen was in the film Kevi Rite Jaish in which he played a small role of a guy in the VISA office in 2012. Many people do not know that Malhar Thakar also appeared in an episode of the popular television sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma(TMKOC).

Malhar Thakar in Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is one of the longest-running television shows in India. Malhar Thakar appeared in the episode regarding Gulabo's case in TMKOC in the year 2013. Thakar played the role of 'Parag Desai' a friend of Jethalal Gada, the character played by Dilip Joshi. He was seen in a scene from Jethalal's past where they traveled together in North India and then he appeared in the episode in the courtroom as a witness for his case. Malhar has also worked in web-series Do Not Disturb in the year 2019.

Malhar Thakar movies

Malhar Thakar has gained recognition in the film industry ever since his debut in the movie Chello Diwas which was a blockbuster hit in 2015. Right after that, he appeared in the lead for Thai Jashe! in which he essayed the role of Pranav Joshi. The film starred Monal Gajjar in the lead with popular Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi, and it was released in 150 theatres and 350 screens across Gujarati and Maharashtra in 2016. His movie Love Ni Bhavai achieved both critical and commercial success in the year 2017 and ran for more than 100 days in movie theatres. Directed by Sandeep Patel, the romantic drama film starred Aarohi Patel and Pratik Gandhi in lead along with Thakar. His other popular films from Gujarati cinema include Shartoo Lagu, Shu Thayu, Midnights with Menka, Saheb, Golkeri, and many more. Thakar started his own production house called 'Ticket Window Entertainment' in the year 2018.

