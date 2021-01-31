DYK Mammootty Played Mohanlal's Father In THIS 1982 Malayalam Film?

Mammootty is one of the finest actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has been a part of several movies over the years and is known for many of his performances. Actors tend to experiment with their looks and characters in various movies. Similarly, Mammootty also experiments with his on-screen characters. He has played the role of a doting father in several films. But did you know Mammootty played the role of Mohanlal's father in one of their films together?

Did you know Mammootty played Mohanlal's father?

In the film Padayottam, which released in 1982, Mammootty was seen as Mohanlal’s father. The two actors were new to the films back then. Those days, Mammootty had concerns over the roles he plays in different films. But back then he played the role of a father of an actor only 9 years younger than him, without any concern. This film turned out to be his breakthrough film though. After his breakthrough, Mammootty mostly stopped taking up roles of aged characters.

The 1982 epic periodic drama film Padayottam was directed by Jijo Punnoose. It starred actors Prem Nazir, Madhu, Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair, Poornima Jayaram, Shankar, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Lakshmi in the lead roles. The film was considered to be a big-budget film and became the most expensive Malayalam film made then. The film was a hit at the box office and was also critically acclaimed. Padayottam explored the story of a young prince who returns to his hometown to avenge his uncle’s murder by killing all those who conspired against him.

Mammootty's movies

On the work front, Mammootty will be seen in two upcoming Malayalam films. He will be starring in The Priest, a mystery film directed by Jofin Chacko. The film marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Manju Warrier. Mammootty will also star in an upcoming political thriller titled One. The film will be directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and stars Murali Gopy, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shanker Ramakrishnan in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Mohanlal has 4 movies that will be releasing in 2021. He will star in movies Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Drishyam 2, Ram and Aarattu.

