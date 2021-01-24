Was Mammootty The First Malayalam Actor To Play A Double Role On Screen?

Indian film actor Mammootty is known for his substantial roles in the Malayalam film industry. With over 40 years of a successful movie career, the actor has appeared in more than four hundred movies until now. Apart from Malayalam, Mammootty has also been a part of movies in other languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. The Swati Kiranam actor has appeared in a number of movies, where he played the double role. Read on to know more about Mammootty trivia.

Mammootty's movies where he played double roles

According to a report by Filmibeat, National Award Winning Actor Mammootty has been a part of over ten films in which he had a dual role. The Dhartiputra actor is the first Malayalam actor to feature in a double role. The only Malayalam actor to have more dual roles under his credit than Mammootty is Prem Nazir. The films in which the Mounam Sammadham star portrayed a double role are Parampara, Dadasahib, Balram v/s Tharadas, Annan Thambi, Mayabazar, Ee Pattanathil Bhootham, Paleri Manikyam Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Drona, Cobra, and Balyakalasakhi.

Another lesser-known fact about the South star is that he went by the stage name Sajin in his early films. His real name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, which he later changed to Mammootty. He established himself with the 1987 film New Delhi and has several accolades to his name such as three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards, and thirteen Filmfare Awards South. In 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to the arts.

Mammootty's upcoming works

In the year 2021, the South superstar will feature in movies like Kaamamohitham, Randamoozham Vamban, Udayippu Usman, Ganagandharvan, Kunjali, The Priest, and many more. He was last seen in the 2020 film titled Shylock which revolved around Boss, a ruthless moneylender of the Malayalam film industry. The movie also starred Rajkiran, Meena Durairaj, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon, Baiju Santhosh, and Hareesh Kanaran in pivotal roles.

Mammootty's 2021 film The Priest, starring Manju Warrier is a mystery film that is both written and directed by Jofin T Chacko. It marks the debut of Jofin as a director and also the first collaboration of actor Mammootty and Manju Warrier throughout their careers. Its filming commenced in January 2020 after it was announced in the same month and the movie was slated to release on Eid Al Adha, last year on July 31, 2020. However, the movie got delayed due to the production halt caused by the pandemic.

