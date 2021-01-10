DYK Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' Marked Tamil Actor Jai's Debut In Malayalam?

Mammootty's movie Madhuraja released on April 12, 2019. The movie stars Mammootty, Jai, Anusree and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. It is a Malayalam action movie that revolves around Raja, the protagonist who is the head of the village. He has to protect the people from local criminal and illegal liquor merchant. The supporting actors include Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, and Nedumudi Venu. Read further to know more about Madhura Raja's trivia.

DYK Tamil actor Jai made his Malayalam debut in Madhura Raja?

According to IMDB trivia, Tamil Actor Jai made his debut in Malayalam with this movie. The actor played the role of Chinnan. It was also Sunny Leone's first appearance in Malayalam release but she made her acting debut in the same language movie Rangeela.

The movie is a spin-off of Pokkiri Raja which was released in 2010. The original film also starred Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shriya Saran. This film marked the debut of the actor Shriya Saran. The story revolves around the murder of a teenager and how the eldest son of the murderer takes the blame. He is sent to jail for five years. After getting out of jail, he saves the daughter of the landlord in Madhurai only to become his right hand. The movie was written by duo Udaykrishna-Siby K. Thomas. The film was also remade in Hindi as Boss & Telugu as Bhai.



Tamil actor Jai made his acting debut in a supporting role in 2002 with Bagavathi. His first biggest commercial hit was Raja Rani in 2013. He was last seen in web series Triples in the role of Ram Kumar. It was released on the OTT platform, Hotstar.

Mammootty's movies

Superstar Mammootty played the role of the Raja, head of the village in Madhura Raja. While he works predominately in the Malayalam movie industry, he has now appeared in over 400 movies. Mammootty's movies span over languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. 2021 will see Mammootty in movies like Kaamamohitham, Randamoozham Vamban, Udayippu Usman, Ganagandharvan, Kunjali, The Priest and many more. The megastar was last seen in Shylock, which revolved around Boss, a ruthless moneylender of Kerala film industry. The movie also stars Rajkiran, Meena Durairaj, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon, Baiju Santhosh, and Hareesh Kanaran in lead roles.

