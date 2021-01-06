Sunny Leone Undergoes Intense Training For Her Next, Wants To Get Out Of Her Comfort Zone

After marking her debut in the webspace with Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Sunny is now gearing up for her next web show titled Anamika. It will be directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Sonnalli Seygall. It is her first fictional show on the OTT space. The gun-fu series will see the actor-entrepreneur packing some solid punches and engage in high-octane action sequences. Read on to know more about Sunny Leone's web show.

Sunny Leone's web show, Anamika

Sunny Leone is currently shooting for her next web series, titled Anamika. The actor had even shared a post on Instagram a couple of weeks ago with the web show's clapboard and had captioned the post, “Satnam....the start of something new...and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the ever so nice @vikrampbhatt ” To get under the skin of her character, Sunny is currently undergoing rigorous physical training. According to a media statement, he will be seen in a completely new avatar in the web series where she will be seen performing some high-end stunts and action scenes. Known to be a thorough professional, she is keen on performing them on her own and is hence, busy preparing herself to sink her teeth into her character.

Talking about her prep, Sunny says, “I am currently undergoing intense training sessions. I am really looking forward to performing some high-voltage action scenes in the web show." She further mentioned that as an actor, she keeps looking out for opportunities that help her get out of her comfort zone. Concluding her statement, Leone stated, "I have always wanted to be a part of an action-based project which is headlined by a woman. Anamika is very different from anything that I have done earlier.”

Sunny Leone's shows

The actor has appeared on television quite a few times and her most memorable ones include her hosting the reality show, Splitsvilla with co-host Rannvijay Sangha. The show is based around young boys and girls who try to secure a spot in Splitsvilla, which is a villa with no connections to the outside world. The actor also appeared in the popular survival TV show, Man vs Wild, hosted by Bear Grylls. For the 2018 edition, she hosted the show in the Indian version, which garnered massive attention. Sunny Leone has also carved a niche for herself in the digital platform. She has been featured in a few web series including Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Ragini MMS Returns Season 2, What the Love! and Bullets.

Image Credits: PR

