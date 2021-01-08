Mammootty's Pic With Mohanlal Takes The Internet By Storm, Fans Call It 'pic Of The Day'

Lucifer actor Mohanlal took to Instagram on Friday, January 08, 2021, to share a post of him and Mammootty that has been making rounds on the internet. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a sweet caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohanlal went on to share a happy picture of him and Mammootty. In the picture, the duo can be seen donning simple poses and are all smiles for the camera in this candid photo. Mohanlal can be seen telling something to Mammootty and they both are having a hearty laugh on the same. In the picture, Mohanlal donned a black shirt and completed the look with a blue watch. He also opted for a simple hairdo and full-grown beard. Mammootty, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a light pink shirt and completed his look by opting for a sleek hairdo and grown beard.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “With Ichakka”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Mohanlal shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. The post also went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how happy they are on seeing the two posing for the camera, while the others could not stop gushing over the pic. One of the users wrote, “this pic just my day. Love, love this post”. While the other one wrote, “such a happy picture”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to share several pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse into his personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share a candid picture with Prithviraj Sukumaran where they can be seen indulging in a conversation. Take a look at the post below.

