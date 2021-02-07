DYK Nithya Menen Dubs Her Voice In All Languages? Read Trivia

South Indian actor Nithya Menen started her career as a child artist in the 1998 English film The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. She has done movies in various languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Fans might not know that Nithya dubs her voice in all languages. Read further to know more about Nithya Menen.

Also Read: Bangalore Days and other movies wherein Nithya Menen stunned fans with her cameos

Nithya Menen trivia

As per pycker.com, Nithya Menen dubs her voice in all languages. Being a Malayali, she has learned different languages over the years. She even forced herself to learn Telugu for her movie Ala Modalaindi which was released on January 21, 2011. The movie also features Nani and Sneha Ullal.

In an interview with Cinema Express, she was asked about her take on dubbing her voice. She said that she loves to dub her own voice as she feels that the true emotions of the character will be well known by the actor who is playing it. She added that if someone else dubs her voice, she feels that the performance has lost its charm a bit. She continued that for the movie Kanchana 2. She let someone else dub the voice as she felt her voice was too refined for the role. She believes that if she has no clue about the language, she will learn it and then dub her voice.

Also Read: Nithya Menen's films where she played a rebellious woman and followed her ambitions

The actor is also a singer and has sung around 20 songs in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. As per pycker.com, the actor doesn't refuse any offer of singing and usually doesn't ask for money as singing is her interest. Another interesting fact about Nithya Menen is that she has a Journalism degree from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

Also Read: Nithya Menen starts shoot of her Malayalam movie with Vijay Sethupathi and Indrajith

Nithya Menen's movies

The actor made her debut in 2006 with the Kannada film 7 O' Clock. Nithya Menen's movies include Josh, Kerala Cafe, Anwar, Angel John, Violin, Veppam, Ishq, Doctor Innocent Aanu, Bachelor Party, Ustad Hotel, Myna, Jabardasth, Mission Mangal and many more. Apart from movies, she was also seen in web series alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen to star in Malayalam movie 19(1)(a)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.