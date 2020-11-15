Nithya Menen's Films Where She Played A Rebellious Woman And Followed Her Ambitions

Nithya Menen is an Indian actress predominantly seen in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films who received three Filmfare Awards for her Telugu films. Nithya made her debut as a child artist in an English film and later played a supporting role in a Kannada film. She made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar which was released in 2019. Her versatility, liberating performances, and go-getter characters have made her resonate with her fans. Check out some of the movies where she was seen playing a rebellious woman who wasn’t afraid to follow her ambitions.

Nithya's films where she played rebellious woman who wasn't afraid to follow her ambitions:

Malini 22 Palayamkottai

Malini 22 Palayamkottai is a 2014 Indian thriller drama film that is directed by Sripriya. It stars Nithya Menen in the lead role while Krish J. Sathaar and Naresh play supporting roles. As the name suggests, the movie is all about Malini, Nithya Menen. The story is about Nithya who is a charming and cheerful small-town girl and has dreams and a sparkle in her eye. She is initially reduced to a helpless and frightened victim, but is finally transformed into a bold and confident woman, who takes back control of her life. IMDb rating for Malini 22 Palayamkottai is 5.1.

Ustad Hotel

Ustad Hotel is the story about the journey of an aspiring cook, Faizi, who wants to go to the UK to become a professional chef. Nithya Menen as Shahana is shown as Faizi’s love interest. She does her best to help Faizi to open his dream restaurant but circumstances force him to assist his grandfather in a small restaurant. Nithya's role in the movie was shown as bold enough to follow her passion irrespective of what her family thought. Ustad Hotel also casts Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Thilakan, and Siddique in lead roles. Ustad Hotel has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb.

OK Kanmani

OK Kanmani is one of the classics of Tamil cinema. It is a romantic movie that showed the life of a modern-day couple starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, who don’t believe in the concept of marriage. They fall in love with each other and start a live-in relationship together. When they find that they are hopelessly falling in love with each other, they struggle to take their relationship to the next level. Nithya is shown as an independent woman, who is a civil engineer. IMDb rates OK Kanmani 7.4 out of 10.

Psycho

Psycho is an Indian Tamil-language psychological thriller film released in 2020. It is written and directed by Mysskin. In this movie, Nithya has played the role of a ruthless investigative officer. She helped to track down a serial killer. She was shown as a woman who was paralyzed after an accident during an investigation. Being in a critical medical condition, she puts all her efforts to track down the killer and rescue the hero’s girlfriend.

Kanchana 2

Kanchana 2 is one of the very popular movies of Kollywood, which recently found its way into Bollywood. In the second installment of Kanchana, Nithya Menen is playing one of the lead roles. She portrayed the role of a physically challenged person, who had trust issues with people. The movie is about Nithya, losing her life after finally finding her true love. Then, her spirit would take revenge after she would be murdered by a thug. Kanchana has an IMDb rating of 5.5.

Mersal

Mersal is a 2017 Indian Tamil-language action thriller movie. In this movie, Nithya played a wife’s role, who would lose her life-giving birth after being murdered by greedy doctors. She fell in love with a man from a different culture and took it up to her parents proudly without any fear. She was shown as an educated woman, having a huge ambition. 7.6 is the rating for Mersal on IMDb.

