Nithya Menen Starts Shoot Of Her Malayalam Movie With Vijay Sethupathi And Indrajith

Actor Nithya Menen on Wednesday, November 4, began shooting for her forthcoming Malayalam movie. The film, titled 19(1)(a), also features actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles. The shooting of the movie started with a small pooja that was attended by the cast and crew of the film. Interestingly, actor Rima Kallingal also was part of the ceremony.

Nithya Menen on the sets of 19(1)(a):

Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi in debutante Indhu VS' next

Director Indhu had announced her first directorial through a social media post last month. She revealed that Nithya Menon and Vijay Sethupathi would be playing the lead role in her directorial venture. Days later, the first title poster of the film was unveiled by Indhu online. Sharing the poster, Indhu wrote, "Thus begins the film. Nothing more to write about. Thank you." (sic)

The movie that also features Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans in pivotal roles seems to be based on the Indian Constitution's Article 19(1)(a) that talks about freedom of speech and expression. Maneesh Madhavan of Joseph (2018) fame will be handling the camera, and Vijai Shankar with be editing the film. '96 fame Govind Vasantha will be composing the music of the movie. The film written by Indhu VS is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under his production banner.

Nithya Menen's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, 19(1)(a) marks Nithya Menen's return to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus. She was last seen in V K Prakash's Praana. The movie that released last year failed to impress the moviegoers. Besides Indhu VS' directorial venture, Nithya Menen has another Malayalam film with Shine Tom Chacko. The movie titled Aaram Thirukalpana is directed by Ajay Devaloka. The film is slated to hit the marquee next year.

