Did You Know Rana Daggubati Has A Degree In Industrial Photography? Read Details

Rana Daggubati, best known as Bhallaladeva from the period flick Baahubali, is popular for his works in South Indian cinema starring in films such as Leader, Baahubali, Lrishnam Vande Jagadgurum and many more. The actor has been in the film industry for over a decade now and has proved his versatility in the industry. But did you know, before entering the film industry, Rana had been an industrial photographer? Read further ahead to know more.

Rana Daggubati was an industrial photographer

Also read: Rana Daggubati Shares New Poster Of Upcoming 'Viraataparvam'; Set To Release This Summer

After completing his schooling from the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, the actor chose Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) but dropped after two months as he was not keen on the subject, reported Free Press Journal. Rana, later, opted for a course in photo lab management from an institute in Chennai and found it creatively satisfying. Thus, he started doing independent photography for brands and also working with advertising professionals, as added by the site.

Alongside being an actor and an industrial photographer, Rana has been a successful Digital Post entrepreneur and attributed for transforming the evolution of the post-production landscapes in South India. The actor has also established DI and Spirit Media (state-of-art postproduction technologies), after identifying the need for digital services. After the success of his company, Rana received training in acting.

Also read: Rana Daggubati Unveils First Look Poster Of Upcoming Romantic Film 'Dear Megha'

Rana Daggubati's movies

Rana entered the film industry in 2004 as a producer of Bommalata. His acting career kicked off in 2010 with the Telugu flick titled Leader and Bollywood’s Dum Maaro Dum. Since then, he has been featured in numerous films such as Naatkal, The Ghazi Attack, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Baahubali 1 & Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and many more. The actor will next be seen in Kaadan, Madai Thiranthu and Virata Parvam.

Also read: Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj Get Clay Impression Of Hands To Celebrate Their Relation

Rana Daggubati is quite active on Instagram as he constantly updates his fans and followers about his day-to-day activities. On February 1, 2021, the actor updated his fans about his new clinic Happy Head Wellness & IV Clinic. While sharing the poster, he wrote, “We all deserve a makeover for our mind, body and soul, especially during times like these. I am excited to launch Happy Head Wellness & IV Clinic. Come be a Happy Head you’ve always wanted to be!”.

Image Source: Rana Daggubati's Instagram

Also read: Rana Daggubati & Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Viraata Parvam' Gets A Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.