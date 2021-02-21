DYK Rana Daggubati Turned 'licensed Coolie' For A Day To Raise Funds Via 'Memu Saitham'?

Memu Saitham was a popular Telugu talk show which aired on Gemini TV. The talk show was presented by popular Telugu actor & producer Lakshmi Manchu. Back in 2016, Lakshmi Manchu featured in a talk show and invited celebrities for chats. One of the main concepts of her show was these celebrities lending their hands to people who faced turmoil in their lives, in order to help them out. Actors like Akkineni Akhil, Regine Cassandra, Rakul Preet Singh turned into saleswomen, vegetable vendors, and auto drivers to help the poor. For one episode, did you know even Rana Daggubati turned into a licensed coolie at a market yard?

Rana Daggubati trivia

Rana Duggabati turned into a licensed coolie for one of the episodes of Memu Saitham. He was seen wearing a Khaki uniform and lifted vegetable packets at the Rythu Bazar and was also seen with a red cloth tied around his forehead, the similar attire coolies are often spotted in. He came forward in a humble way and also inspired others to donate to the poor. A crowd of nearly a hundred people gathered around the locality to witness their favourite star helping the poor in making a living. He was one of the first celebrities invited to the show. Lakshmi Manchu had taken it to her Twitter account to thank the actor for his humble cause.

So humbled @RanaDaggubati you inspire to give more. Thank you for being a part of #memusaitham. Together we can💪🏼 https://t.co/Eh40YGLa3d — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) February 10, 2016

Rana Daggubati's movies

Rana Daggubati is often seen experimenting with his roles in several movies, mostly action films. He's also popular for playing the role of antagonists in many films. Over the years, he has bagged several accolades for his films and established himself as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati's movies which will be releasing this year include Kaadan and Virata Parvam. Kaadan is a drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon and also features actors Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The film will be releasing on March 26, 2021 after being delayed by several dates, due to the Pandemic. Another of his film Viraata Parvam is a historical film directed by Venu Udugula. It has Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati while Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles.

