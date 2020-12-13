DYK Thalapathy Vijay Met Multiple Directors For His 60th Movie, 'Bairavaa'?

Did you know Thalapathy Vijay met a list of directors before he could finalise the director for his movie Bairavaa? The actor wanted his 60th movie to be nothing less than perfect which is why he met with various directors before finalising who it will be. Read on to know more about this fascinating piece of trivia:

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Completes 28 Magical Years In The Industry; Twitterati Showers Love

Thalapathy Vijay met multiple directors for his movie Bairavaa

As per IMDb trivia, Vijay Thalapathy had approached more than 10 directors for his 60th film Bairavaa. He wanted his movie to be nothing short of perfect or extraordinary. This movie also marked the actor dropping the use of his full name Vijay Ilayathalapathy and he started being credited as Vijay Thalapathy.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Is Thanking His Friend Vijay Deverakonda In Latest Post; Here’s Why

More about Bairavaa

Bairavaa was a 2017 action film which was written and directed by Bharathan and bankrolled by B.Venkatarama Reddy under the banner Vijaya Productions. The lead cast includes Vijay and Keerthy Suresh while the supporting actors include while Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Mime Gopi, Sija Rose, Harish Uthaman, and Aparna Vinod. The music was composed by Santhosh Narayan while Praveen KL did the editing; production design was done by M Prabhaharan and M.Sukumar did the cinematography.

The movie’s filming commenced in early 2016, under the tentative title Vijay 60 and was then titled Bairaava in September 2016. It had a financially successful theatrical run of over 50 days, after its release on January 12, 2017. The plot of the movie revolves around an aggressive bank collection agent who takes upon him his girlfriend’s fight for justice against a corrupt businessman who siphons money by cheating medical students and their parents. The first schedule of the movie happened at EVP, Poonamallee in a court setup on April 11, 2016, while the temple setup was made at the Binny Mills for a festival sequence.

The cricket-action-sequence and the interval block action sequence in the film received special mention. Forbes had said that Vijay was a habitual hit-maker, taking into account his back-to-back successes of films from Bairavaa to Mersal released that same year.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Joins Hands With Director Deekay For A Tamil Horror Film

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Teaser Crosses 40mn Views; Makers Thank Fans For The Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.