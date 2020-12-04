Thalapathy Vijay Completes 28 Magical Years In The Industry; Twitterati Showers Love

Popular Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay completed 28 years in the industry and Twitterati can be seen celebrating and congratulating him. Atul Mohan from the entertainment industry recently shared a few pictures on his Twitter handle and wished the actor on completing 28 years. Let’s take a look at what he shared about 28 years of Thalapathy Vijay.

28 years of Thalapathy Vijay

Atul Mohan recently took to his Twitter handle and shared these mesmerizing images that had glimpses of Thalapathy Vijay’s films. He mentioned in the images how it has been 28 years of Vijayism and wrote a beautiful caption along with it. He shared some of the most memorable Thalapathy Vijay’s films’ posters in the collage in order to illustrate his magical journey in the movie industry.

In the caption, he stated how Thalapathy Vijay came, saw and conquered it. He also sent his heartiest congratulations to the actor on completing 28 magical years in the industry. In the end, he wished him more healthy and successful years ahead. Several of his fans took to Twitter and poured in love for him. Let’s take a look at how Thalapathy Vijay’s fans reacted to his magical journey of 28 years in the industry.

Thalapathy Vijay’s films

Thalapathy Vijay began his acting career as a child artist in his father, Chandrasekhar’s movies. He made his acting debut as a lead actor with Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. After essaying a few supporting roles, he played the lead in two of his father’s movies that were a huge flop among the critics and audiences. Thalapathy Vijay received his first breakthrough with Poove Unakkaga in 1996 and continued to shine with a few other subsequent movies.

Some of Thalapathy Vijay’s films that later made him an established actor were Kushi and Priyamaanavale, one of which was a romantic comedy while the other was a romantic drama.

Some of his other memorable movies include Vishnu, Vasantha Vaasal, Selva, Villu, Pudhiya Geethai, Sukran, Aathi, Kuruvi, Puli, Mersal, Sarkar, Friends, Youth, Udhaya, Bagavathi, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Maanbumigu Maanavan and many more.

