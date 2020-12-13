DYK Vijay Sethupathi Was Motivated By Director Balu Mahendra To Pursue A Career In Acting?

Vijay Sethupathi did a number of jobs during his initial struggle days before choosing a career in acting. According to The Live Mirror, it was director Balu Mahendra who motivated Vijay Sethupathi to pursue a career in acting. The actor at the time was working for a marketing company and recalled that the director told him he had a very photogenic face.

Vijay Sethupathi was motivated by director Balu Mahendra?

According to the above-mentioned news portal, Vijay Sethupathi had been doing a bunch of odd jobs before he began his career in acting. The actor also moved to Dubai in search of a job and worked there for a while. In 2003, he came back to India and started working for a marketing company which dealt with readymade kitchens.

It was during this time that the actor saw the poster of Koothupattarai. The actor got into the theatre and worked for them as an accountant. It was during this time that the actor recalled that he had met Balu Mahendra. Vijay Sethupathi said that the director remarked that he had a very photogenic face. Thus it was due to this motivation by Balu Mahendra that Vijay Sethupathi decided to take up acting as a career.

Over the years, Vijay Sethupathi has mentioned that it was Balu Mahendra, who motivated him to pursue a career in acting. Soon the actor began to focus his goal towards the cinema and eventually debuted as the lead in the film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. At the time, the film became a huge success and director Seenu Ramasamy was praised highly for his incredible film.

Vijay Sethupathi too was heavily praised for the film and rose to popularity. The movie also went on to receive three prestigious National Awards. Thus Vijay Sethupathi’s fame rose from thereon as he later went on to star as a lead in over 25 films. The actor has currently been a part of the acting field for close to 10 years and with over 25 films starring him as the lead. Vijay Sethupathi soon also turned producer for a number of projects including Orange Mittai, Junga and Merku Thodarchi Malai.

