Vijay Sethupathi's Films Where He Played The Adorable Romantic Hero

Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, has featured in many successful movies in his career. The actor is also known for his work in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi productions. Vijay Sethupathi has starred in various kind of roles out of which his fans love his romantic portrayals on-screen. Read on to know the list of Vijay Sethupathi's films where the actor has played the part of an adorable hero.

'96

Vijay is fondly known as Makkal Selvan by his fans and is famous for his romantic roles and portrayals on-screen. The film '96 is one of his most favourite movie portrayals where he stars alongside Trisha in lead roles. The movie showcases the story of two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996. Their stories start when they meet at a reunion 22 years after they parted. The film released in 2018 and actors like Bagavathi Perumal, Devadarshini and Aadukalam Murugadoss also appeared in the film in supporting roles. '96 was also remade as 99 in Kannada while it was remade as Jaanu in the Telugu language.

Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum

Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum is another romantic movie which features Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles. The film is an official remake of South Korean film titled My Dear Desperado. The film was also remade in Hindi as Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story in 2013. Vijay Sethupathi's role in the film was immensely praised. The romantic comedy-drama film is written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy.

Rekka

Rekka is a 2016 released movie starring Vijay Sethupathi, Lakshmi Menon and Sija Rose in the lead roles. Actors Sathish, K. S. Ravikumar and Sriranjani were seen in supporting roles in the film. The Tamil language movie is produced by B.Ganesh who co-produced the hit movie Orange Mittai. The movie was directed by Rathina Shiva.

Ka Pae Ranasingham

Ka Pae Ranasingham is a political drama film which released on the OTT platform Zee 5. Ka Pae Ranasingham cast includes Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh who play the lead roles in the film. The plot of the film revolves around the plight of the farmers whose farming lands have been taken away by industries to set up their businesses. Ka Pae Ranasingham is directed by Virumandi with Ghibran as a musician. The movie also stars Yogi Babu in a prominent role. Even though the film was an action movie, Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's chemistry was immensely loved by fans.

