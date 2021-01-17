DYK Vijay Sethupathi's 'Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum' Was Earlier Titled 'Eskimo Kadhal'?

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most celebrated actors of the Tamil movie industry with a variety of iconic appearances in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema as well. The actor has been a vital part of several movies in his entire career so far and gained popularity but it is not much known that one of his iconic movies was developed under a different title but was later renamed. Read further ahead to know more about Vijay Sethupathi’s movies and career.

Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum movie trivia

Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum is a Tamil romantic comedy-drama film of Vijay Sethupathi that was loved by the audiences and received positive reviews from the critics as well. It was directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and was an official remake of a 2010 Korean movie named My Dear Desperado.

The lovers of Vijay Sethupathi’s movies and his performances will be interested to know a fun Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum movie trivia that while this movie was getting developed, it was known by a different title called Eskimo Kadhal and later changed to its original name.

Another Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum movie trivia included the fact that this movie was made in Hindi named Jayantabhai Ki Love story featuring Vivek Oberoi and Neha Sharma in the lead.

Director of the film, Nalan Kumarasamy had earlier stated that his next project after the release of his movie, Soodhu Kavvum would be Kai Neelam but then it got dropped. As per the reports of sify.com, Kai Neelam got dropped as the makers of Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum talked him into making this film.

Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum cast

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi essaying the lead role of Kathiravan, other significant actors in the movie included Madonna Sebastian as Yazhini Bakthirajan, G. M. Sundar as Thilagar, Samuthirakani as Kumar, D. R. K. Kiran as Sampath, Kathir's friend, K. S. G. Venkatesh as Bakthirajan, Yazhini's father, Manikandan as Murali, Rindhu Ravi as Yazhini's mother and a few others.

Vijay Sethupathi’s movies

Apart from Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum, there are a variety of other Vijay Sethupathi’s movies that have won the hearts of his fans. Some of Vijay Sethupathi’s movies include Sundarapandian, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Soodhu Kavvum, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Vikram Vedha, Dharma Durai, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Pizza, Super Deluxe, ‘96, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and a lot more.

