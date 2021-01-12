Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar' Teaser Out, The Political Drama Promises A Fun Ride

The much-awaited teaser of the Tamil film titled Tughlaq Darbar is out now. It stars the South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the sidekick to a politician, portrayed by Parthiban. The Tughlaq Durbar teaser has close to 1 million views now on Youtube and counting. Read on to know more about Tughlaq Durbar's cast and more.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi To Join Forces With 'Vaada Chennai' Director Vetrimaaran For His Next?

Tughlaq Durbar Teaser Out Now

Tughlaq Durbar is said to be a political drama, directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan, who was also the casting director of Vijay Sethupathi’s 2012 film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. This will be Delhiprasad Deenadayalan's debut film as a director. The teaser shows Sethupathi's character with a quirk, which is that he repeatedly blinks his left eye. The film's teaser also shows dual personalities to Vijay's character. While Parthiban plays the antagonist in the movie, Raashi Khanna portrays the female lead, and Manjima Mohan plays Vijay's sister. You can see the teaser here.

Also Read | Saqib Ayub Joins Shahid Kapoor And Vijay Sethupathi In Raj & DK's Web Series

The film is produced by Lalit Kumar under his banner 7 Screen Studio and the music has been given by Govind Vasantha. Tughlaq Durbar marks Vijay Sethupathi’s second collaboration with Parthiban. The duo previously shared screen space in Vignesh Shivan’s hit comedy-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

According to a report by The News Minute, actor Aditi Rao Hydari was initially cast to play the female lead in Tughlaq Durar but opted out citing date issues. The female lead is now played by Raashi Khanna, who took to Twitter on January 7 to announce the completion of her scenes in the flick. You can see her tweet here.

Also Read | DYK Vijay Sethupathi Was Motivated By Director Balu Mahendra To Pursue A Career In Acting?

And it’s the end of another beautiful journey #TughlaqDurbar with the super talented @VijaySethuOffl sir! Thankyou @DDeenadayaln sir and team for making this such a memorable one! Can’t wait for you to see this one! @7screenstudio @proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/NSSONeOK1w — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) January 7, 2021

Vijay Sethupathi's movies

Vijay Sethupathi is currently gearing up for his next release, titled Master with Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist. Sethupathi would be seen playing the negative lead in the Tamil film, which is slated to release on January 13. Vijay also has a film with actor Shruti Haasan in the works, titled Laabam, which will be the first time Shruti and Sethupathi will be seen together on screen. Vijay also has Vignesh Shivn’s long-delayed Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which stars Samantha and Nayanthara. The project marks Vignesh’s reunion with Vijay Sethupathi. They had previously worked together in Naanum Rowdydhaan.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Recently Revealed What His Mother Asked Thalapathy Vijay When They Met

Image Credits: donbala555 Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.