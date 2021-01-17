DYK Vijay Sethupathi's 'Oh My Kadavule' Was Inspired By A Korean Show?

Oh My Kadavule is a fantasy rom-com released in the year 2020, which was directed by Ashwath Marimathu and released on February 14, Valentine’s Day. The movie draws some similarities from a Korean web-show and features Vijay Sethupathi playing a pivotal role. Read further ahead and find out which web-series is the movie inspired by.

Oh My Kadavule Trivia

Oh My Kadavule took some inspiration from Korean web series titles Operation Proposal, according to IMDb trivia.

The movie was also selected to be officially screened at the International Indian Film Festival in Toronto, which was held in August 2020.

More about Oh My Kadavule

The movie was a rom-com starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the titular role as Arjun and Anu respectively. The two are childhood best friends, who decide to marry each other after Anu’s father starts looking for suitable grooms for her and she proposes to Arjun. However, a year later they are seen getting a divorce which gets postponed and in a twist of plot, Arjun gets to go back in time and denies Anu’s proposal.

As the plot extends further, Anu and Arjun both realise that they are actually in love with each other but Arjun is bound to some conditions and can not get her back. However, he tries to make an attempt by disobeying the conditions which lead to him getting hit in an accident and dying. However, the end sees that Arjun has got another chance with Anu and the couple gets to live together, finally.

The film was written and directed Ashwath Marimathu and produced by G. Dilli Babu, Happy High Pictures and Ashok Selvan & Abinaya Selvam under their banners Happy High Pictures. It also starred Sha Ra as Mani who is also a best friend of Arjun and Anu, Vijay Sethupathi as Kadavul in a cameo appearance, Ramesh Thilak as Kadavul's assistant, Abhishek Vinod as Mathew, Vani Bhojan as Meera, M. S. Bhaskar as Paulraj, and Santhosh Prathap as Krishna. The movie was cinematographed by Vidhu Ayyanna and edited by Boopathi Selvaraj.

