Vijay Sethupathi To Join Forces With 'Vaada Chennai' Director Vetrimaaran For His Next?

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen teaming up with Vada Chennai director Vetrimaaran for his next project. The union of the two was something that the fans of the two artists had been asking for quite some time now. The Tamil film, which is yet to receive a title, will also feature Soori Muthuchamy in an important role. The officials representing Vijay Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran are yet to confirm or comment on the news regarding their collab that is making rounds on the internet.

Also Read: DYK Vijay Sethupathi Was Motivated By Director Balu Mahendra To Pursue A Career In Acting?

As per an article on DTNext.in, Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran had almost partnered up for 2018's Vada Chennai, but the former had to say goodbye to the project, citing scheduling conflicts as the prime reason. The character for which Sethupathi was approached eventually given to Ameer. As per the very same report, the film is based on "Thunaivan", a short story by B. Jeyamohan. B. Jeyamohan's Thunaivan touches upon the classic tussle between a believer and a non-believer of deities. Details regarding the artist who will compose the music for the same is yet to be revealed as well.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi Shuns Rumours Of 'Laabam' OTT Release; Read Details Here

The production company behind Vetrimaaran's next

A report on Sify.com states that the upcoming feature presentation will be produced by Vetrimaaran under his home banner, named Grass Root Film Company. One of the projects that were backed by Vetrimaaran's banner was Visaarana, a film that had made its theatrical debut in 2015 and had gone on to win a National Award for being the best Tamil feature film of that year. Visaaranai stars Attakathi Dinesh, Ajay Ghosh and Anandhi in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey And Vijay Sethupathi To Team Up For Santosh Sivan's Untitled Next?

Vijay Sethupathi's movies:

Vijay Sethupathi has been a part of the Tamil entertainment industry for 14 years now. The list of Vijay Sethupathi's movies are proof of the fact that the actor likes to try his hands at multiple genres. In Dharma Durai, he was seen playing a heartbroken doctor who had begun constantly embarrassing his family after he went on an alcohol consumption spree. In Ka Pae Ranasingam, he was seen taking a stand against corporations who had unlawfully taken ownership of the land of starving farmers. Many such examples can be found in the list of Vijay Sethupathi's movies.

On the work front, Sethupathi will be next seen in the 2021 film, titled Master. Alongside Sethupathi, Master stars the likes of Beyond The Clouds actor Malavika Mohanan, Thalapathy Vijay and Arjun Das. The writer and director of the upcoming film is Lokesh Kanagaraj and the producer of the same is Xavier Britto.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey Teams Up With Vijay For Santosh Sivan's Next, SS Rajamouli Shares Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.