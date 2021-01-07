Vijay Sethupathi Recently Revealed What His Mother Asked Thalapathy Vijay When They Met

Vijay Sethupathi is considered to be one of the most celebrated artists in the Tamil film industry who has also contributed to other regional film industries. As Vijay Sethupathi's Master is all set to release this year, he recently talked about his upcoming movie and revealed how his mother wanted to meet Thalapathy Vijay and ask something. Read further ahead to know more about the Master movie’s cast.

What did Vijay Sethupathi’s mother ask Thalapathy Vijay?

According to an article by Bollywood Life, Vijay Sethupathi recently talked about the time when his mother told him that she wanted to meet Thalapathy Vijay. It was then revealed that when Vijay Sethupathi’s mother met Thalapathy Vijay on the movie set, she asked whether her son was working properly to which he appreciated the work of Sethupathi that made her very happy. He also stated that when he came to know how Vijay praised him in front of his mother, he met him and thanked him for this sweet gesture.

The producer of Vijay Sethupathi’s Master, Xavier Britto, also talked about the time when Vijay provided him with an opportunity to produce his new movie as he had faced a lot of loss after getting into the futsal business. Praising Vijay, he stated how he has always been a hard-working actor and mentioned how he used to ask him whether he was happy with the progress of the film or not.

Thalapathy also praised Vijay Sethupathi during the audio launch of the film and said how he has now become a person who cannot be avoided. He added that everyone had seen many of his negative characters, but his role in Master will be special. He also said that when he asked him why he agreed to do the film, he shut him down and said, “I really like you”.

Thalapathy Vijay appreciated the director of the movie and stated that Lokesh Kanagaraj made him notice his talent as he had worked on Maanagaram which had a highly complex script.

Master movie’s cast

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master movie’s cast include other talented artists such as Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Ramya Subramanian, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, Nagendra Prasad and many others. As Vijay Sethupathi's Master’s release was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new Master’s release date is January 13, 2021.

