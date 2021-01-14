'Eeswaran' Movie Reviews: Twitterrati Cant Keep Calm Over Silambarasan's Latest Outing

Quick links:
Starring Silambarasan in the titular role, the film Eeswaran is a Tamil language action drama film. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film was released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi as well. Eeswaran plot revolves around Periyasamy’s simple and joyous life which turns into a nightmare due to family disputes. Two decades later, Eeswaran enters their lives and attempts to solve their internal issues. The film released on January 14, 2021, and created a sense of anticipation amongst the audience even before its release. Check out Eeswaran reviews on Twitter, which makes it one of Silambarasan’s best films so far.
Eeswaran cast also includes actors Bharathiraja as Periyasamy, Niddhi Agerwal, Bala Saravanan, and Nandita Swetha in pivotal roles. Many of the actor's fans took it to Twitter to write a review for the Pongal's big release. One Twitter user wrote that the film was a full family entertainment movie and is surely the Pongal winner.
With several movies releasing on the same day, fans held a competition on social media to declare the 'Pongal Winner', or the best film released on this day. Several fans had queued outside theatres and cinema halls, to buy tickets for the film before it had released. A user shared a video on Twitter where people had gathered outside movie theatres in hundreds, to buy tickets for the film.
#Eswaran_Pongal
Full & full family entertainment movie 😘😉
Namma Jeichuttom 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😍
Pongal winner #Eswaran
Celebration started #Eswaran#EswaranMovie #PongalWinnerEswaran
Pongal winner #Eswaran
Silambarasan made an appearance on the big screen with Eeswaran after 2 long years. His fans were more than excited to watch him on the big screen after such a long time. One Twitter user wrote that his fans' long-awaited dream had finally come true after 2 years, to watch him perform on the big screen.
Thalaivar #SilambarasanTR #Eeswaran Intro With @MusicThaman #ThamanS Bgm, Pure Blasttt
Pure Blasttt 🔥🔥#Silambarasan #Simbu #STR #SilambarasanTR#EeswaranPongal #Eeswaran #EeswaranFDFS #EeswaranFromJan14th #EeswaranFromToday
Finally The Day is Came After 2 Years Going to See You On BigScreen #Thalaivaaaaaa
Fully packed family drama #EESWARAN will relive #SilambarasanTR's actual fanbase in rural centers and families. 3 days for the sure-shot entertainer!
It was very good to see @SilambarasanTR_ in an family intense movie. Lot of positives with screen space shared very well with majority of the new cast and crew. #EeswaranPongal
#Eeswaran Good First Half
Family Drama sentiment Humour Works @MusicThaman Show Stealer 🔥🔥
Waiting for 2nd Half #EeswaranFDFS#EeswaranPongal
Happy #EeswaranPongal #Eeswaran getting massive response from everywhere! #EeswaranFDFS Glory to God Almighty
Glory to God Almighty 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cst6GOvKRF
2021 First BLOCKBUSTER #Eeswaran 99% Reviews - 4/5
99% Reviews - 4/5#Eeswaran #EeswaranFDFS #EeswaranPongal
Sillambarasan's film Eeswaran released on January 14th and his fans flooded the micro-blogging app, praising his performance in the film. Some wrote that the film was a family drama packed with humour. Overall the film received a positive response for the storyline as well as actor's chemistry and performance.
