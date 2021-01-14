'Eeswaran' Movie Reviews: Twitterrati Cant Keep Calm Over Silambarasan's Latest Outing

Starring Silambarasan in the titular role, the film Eeswaran is a Tamil language action drama film. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film was released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi as well. Eeswaran plot revolves around Periyasamy’s simple and joyous life which turns into a nightmare due to family disputes. Two decades later, Eeswaran enters their lives and attempts to solve their internal issues. The film released on January 14, 2021, and created a sense of anticipation amongst the audience even before its release. Check out Eeswaran reviews on Twitter, which makes it one of Silambarasan’s best films so far.

Eeswaran reviews on social media

Eeswaran cast also includes actors Bharathiraja as Periyasamy, Niddhi Agerwal, Bala Saravanan, and Nandita Swetha in pivotal roles. Many of the actor's fans took it to Twitter to write a review for the Pongal's big release. One Twitter user wrote that the film was a full family entertainment movie and is surely the Pongal winner.

With several movies releasing on the same day, fans held a competition on social media to declare the 'Pongal Winner', or the best film released on this day. Several fans had queued outside theatres and cinema halls, to buy tickets for the film before it had released. A user shared a video on Twitter where people had gathered outside movie theatres in hundreds, to buy tickets for the film.

Silambarasan made an appearance on the big screen with Eeswaran after 2 long years. His fans were more than excited to watch him on the big screen after such a long time. One Twitter user wrote that his fans' long-awaited dream had finally come true after 2 years, to watch him perform on the big screen.

It was very good to see @SilambarasanTR_ in an family intense movie. Lot of positives with screen space shared very well with majority of the new cast and crew. #EeswaranPongal pic.twitter.com/iDRM46Hr9i — goutham prakash (@gpbillagp) January 14, 2021

#Eeswaran Good First Half



Family Drama sentiment Humour Works @MusicThaman Show Stealer 🔥🔥

Waiting for 2nd Half #EeswaranFDFS#EeswaranPongal — Sehwag M (@SehwagM45) January 14, 2021

Sillambarasan's film Eeswaran released on January 14th and his fans flooded the micro-blogging app, praising his performance in the film. Some wrote that the film was a family drama packed with humour. Overall the film received a positive response for the storyline as well as actor's chemistry and performance.

