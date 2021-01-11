Silambarasan's 'Maanaadu' Motion Poster To Release On 14th Jan, Announces Producer

Silambarasan is all set for the release of his next film Eeswaran on January 14, and the producer of one of his other films titled Maanaadu took to Twitter to announce the release date and time of the Maanaadu Motion Poster. It will be a double treat for Silambarasan fans as they'll get to witness his much-awaited film Eeswaran on the big screen as well as watch the motion poster of Maanaadu.

Maanaadu Motion Poster release date and time

The producer of Silambarasan's upcoming film Maanaadu, Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter to announce the release date and time for the motion poster. As per Suresh Kamatchi's tweet, it will be released on January 14, 2021, the same day when Silambarasan's other film titled Eeswaran will hit the screens. The tweet also specified the time of release, which will be 4.05 PM. You can see his tweet here.

The film, Maanaadu, said to be a political thriller is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions. Maanaadu's cast includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Manoj Bharathiraja, Udhaya, Aravind Akash, and Ravikanth in pivotal roles.

Maanaadu's first look

The political thriller's first look was released on November 21, 2020, which showed Silambarasan aka Simbu looking unrecognizable as the character Abdul Khaaliq. The director of the film, Venkat Prabhu had shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Maanaadu #MaanaaduFirstLook #Maanaadu #str #SilambarasanTR welcome #AbdulKhaaliq." You can see the poster here.



Venkat Prabhu also shared another look of Simbu from the film on his official Instagram handle where Simbu's character can be seen pointing a gun to his head, wearing a blue shirt with a blue blazer. The film had resumed shoot in November in Pondicherry after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Talking about his other release, Eeswaran is going to be released in theatres soon on January 14, and it also stars Niddhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha, and Bharathiraja in important roles. Silambarasan and Thalapathy Vijay were the two actors who requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to start the functioning of cinema halls with 100% capacity, because of their upcoming releases Master and Eeswaran.

Image Credits: silambarasantr official Instagram account

