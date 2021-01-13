Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran's OTT Release Put On Hold To Ensure Theater Experience

Silambarasan TR’s upcoming movie Eeswaran was slated for an OTT release, the same day it would release in theatres that is January 14. However, after receiving flak from the theatre association, the OTT release of Eeswaran has been put on hold. Madhav Media, who is bankrolling the movie, took to Twitter to announce that they have put TN theatre association’s request in consideration for the same.

They wrote that to ensure a better theatre experience and to avoid any compromise with the theatrical release, the makers have taken the call to hold the release of Eeswaran on Olyflix over PVOD. The makers also asked for TN theatre association’s support by asking them to increase the number of screens for Eeswaran. Take a look at their Twitter update.

Considering the request from TN theatre association & to ensure that the theater experience is not compromised, we had to take the unfortunate call to hold the release of #Eeswaran on @olyflix_ over PVOD. Hope TN Theatre Association supports us by increasing the no. of screens 🙏🏽 — Madhav Media (@madhavmedia) January 11, 2021

Also Read| Nidhhi Agerwal Made Uncomfortable By Susienthiran At 'Eeswaran' Audio Launch, See Video

Silambarasan wraps up shooting of Eeswaran

Silambarasan, who was on an acting hiatus, resumed work with Suseenthiran's Eeswaran. The movie, starring STR and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead, also features actors like Bala, Nandita Swetha, Bharathiraja, among others in pivotal roles. The film is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the marquee in 2021. The movie is multi-lingual and will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The first poster of the upcoming venture was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read| Silambarasan TR completes dubbing for 'Eeswaran', film to release in 4 languages

On the work front for Silambarasan TR

Besides Eeswaran, Silambarasan has an array of movies at different stages of production. He has a cameo in U R Jameel's Maha. The movie is Hansika Motwani's 50th Tamil film. Eeswaran cast also features actors like Srikanth, Sanam Shetty, Karunakaran, among others in a prominent role. Thereafter, STR has an untitled film with Narthan in the pipeline.

Also Read| After Vijay, Silambarasan seeks 100% capacity in theatres for his upcoming flick Eeswaran

Silambarasan TR will also be seen in Maanaadu. It marks Silambarasan TR and Venkat Prabhu's first collaboration. The movie, announced in 2018, was initially shelved due to conflicts between Silambarasan and producer Suresh Kamatchi. However, the actor and producer solved the issues, and the shoot of Maanaadu went on-floors in March 2020. According to The News Minute's report, the makers are planning to wrap up Maanaadu's shoot in three months.

Besides STR, Kalyani, and SJ Suryah, Maanaadu also features actors like Bharathiraja, S A Chandrashekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, among others in prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the STR starrer. Comali (2019) fame Richard M Nathan will be handling the cinematography, and Praveen K L will be editing the film.

Also Read| After Wrapping 'Eeswaran', STR Jets Off To Pondicherry To Commence Shoot Of 'Maanaadu'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.