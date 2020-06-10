Ekta Kapoor Has Produced THIS Marathi Film That Won Several Awards At Film Festivals

Ekta Kapoor is among the most popular names in the industry. She has banked several films under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. Along with the long list of Hindi films produced by Ekta, there is one Marathi language titled as Taryanche Bait. Till now, it is the one and only Marathi film produced by Ekta. Read to know more about it.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's IG Handle Proves That She Is Obsessed With Black And White Pictures

Ekta Kapoor produced Marathi Film Taryanche Bait

Released in 2011, Taryanche Bait is a drama film directed by Kiran Yadnyopavit. It stars Sachin Khedekar, Vinay Apte, Ashwini Giri and Ashmita Joglekar in the lead roles with Shashank Shende, Ishaan Tambe and Bhushan Mehare in supporting roles. The movie is penned by Saurabh Bhave, Shailesh Dupare and Kiran Yadnyopavit.

Shreedhar works as a clerk, lives a happy, content life with his family in a beautiful Konkan village. His troubles begin when he takes his wife, son and daughter with him on an official tour to Mumbai. Amazed by the sights, Sreedhar's son, Omkar insists on visiting a five-star hotel that his father cannot even dream of affording. Unable to console the son, the father agrees for a night's stay at the hotel if the son can stand first in his school exams. The father-son duo's attempts to win the bet and the extent to which they are pushed by harsh realities makes for the funny and emotional journey of this bittersweet tale.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Gives ‘digital Darshan’ Of Mumbai's Famed Siddhivinayak Temple To Her Fans

Taryanche Bait received positive reviews from the critics as well as the public. Sachin Khedekar garnered Best Actor Awards at Zee Gaurav Puraskar Colors Screen Awards and Mahrashtracha Favourite Kaun? Ekta Kapoor received Best Film Award at Colors Screen Awards and Pune International Film Festival. Kiran Yadnyopavit got Best Director Award at Colors Screen Awards.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Made Her Debut As A Film Producer With THIS Govinda-Sushmita Sen Starrer

The music is composed by Nandu Ghanekar and cinematography was by Sudhir Palsane with editing by Shree Narayan Singh. Along with Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia and Nitin Chandrachud also produced the film under the banners of ALT Entertainment, Balaji Motion Pictures and Friday Filmworks. Taryanche Bait has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Movies That Are Based On Biographies Of Popular Personalities

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures

Balaji Motion Pictures is a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Balaji Telefilms Limited. It is established by Shobha Kapoor and her daughter Ekta Kapoor with Jeetendra Kapoor as the chairman. Set up in 2001 it has mainly produced Hindi films with Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta being the first movie. The production company has banked films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ragini MMS, Ek Villain and many more.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.