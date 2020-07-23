Elizabeth Helen Apologies To Lakshmy Ramakrishnan After Her Spat With Vanitha Vijayakumar

Peter Paul's current wife, Vanitha Vijayakumar, recently had a heated verbal spat with Lakshmy Ramakrishnan. The two actors slammed each other on social media and Vanitha Vijayakumar received a lot of criticism for how she reacted to Lakshmy Ramakrishnan's statements. Now, Peter Paul's ex-wife, Elizabeth Helen, has shared a video in which she apologises to Lakshmy Ramakrishnan for Vanitha Vijayakumar's toxic behaviour.

The whole Vanitha Vijayakumar-Peter Paul controversy started when Peter Paul's previous wife, Elizabeth Helen, claimed that Peter had not divorced her before his next marriage. Hence, according to Elizabeth Helen, Peter and Vanitha Vijayakumar's marriage was 'illegal'. Several celebs, including Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, took to social media to support Elizabeth Helen when she made these claims.

This led to a huge online argument between Vanitha Vijayakumar and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan. In fact, Vanitha Vijayakumar even used derogatory insults mock Lakshmy on social media. Elizabeth Helen has now shared a video in which she apologises to Lakshmy Ramakrishnan on behalf of Peter Paul's wife Vanitha Vijayakumar. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan shared Elizabeth Helen's video on her own social media page.

#Elizabeth is apologising though she did nothing wrong, she feels bad that she put us in trouble! She is a strong woman #Feminism #Empowerment is not about destroying another woman . pic.twitter.com/QwCGic04xX — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) July 23, 2020

In her statement, Elizabeth Helen mentioned that Lakshmy Ramakrishnan interfered in the matter on her own request. However, Vanitha Vijayakumar spoke to Lakshmy in "a derogatory manner and even used unparliamentary words". Elizabeth Helen added that she could not sleep after the spat and felt guilty that Lakshmy was subject to such words because of her. Which is why Elizabeth sincerely apologised to Lakshmy in her statement. Finally, she also apologised to Vanitha Vijayakumar.

In the caption for the video, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan wrote that Elizabeth was apologising even though she did nothing wrong. She felt bad because she put Lakshmy in a bad spot. Lakshmy then added that Elizabeth Helen was a strong woman. The actor further wrote that feminism and empowerment were not about destroying another woman.

Vanitha Vijayakumar Recently quit social media due to the backlash she faced after her public argument with Lakshmy Ramakrishnan. After her spat with Lakshmy, Vanitha Vijayakumar also had a bitter argument with actors Kasthuri and Ravindar. Vanitha has deleted her Twitter and has also disabled comments on her videos on Youtube.

[Promo from Vanitha Vijayakumar Instagram and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Twitter]

