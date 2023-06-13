After Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy Joins The Cast Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer OG

Why you’re reading this: Shriya Reddy is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. She has come on board the upcoming film OG, scheduled to release in December. The gangster action film also stars Pawan Kalyan.

Three things you need to know

1. Sriya Reddy will also star in the upcoming film OG.

2. DVV Productions has issued a statement announcing her association with the movie.

3. The movie already stars Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles.

Sriya Reddy to be a part of OG

The film OG is making enough buzz on social media much before its release. The filmmakers have now announced that the Tamil star will also feature in the star-studded ensemble. A Tweet made by the production house announced the news welcoming her aboard.

Along with the announcement, they also shared a poster featuring the actress. Director Vamsi Shekar also posted the new poster on his Twitter and called the actress a ‘talented beauty’. The caption of the post read, “Your presence in OG will be a shocker and a banger”.

Sriya Reddy teases the movie with a note

The actress expressed her gratitude for being a part of OG. In an official note, she mentioned that she said 'yes' to the film within the five minutes she heard the script. She mentioned that it was the 'power' of the character that drove her to agree to the part and it is 'beautifully written'.

Talking about the film, the actress mentioned that 'boundaries will be broken'. She gave a disclaimer to the audience, by saying that they have no idea what the movie entails. She concluded the note by asking everyone to 'be ready' for the roller coaster ride.

Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan will headline OG

OG is scheduled to release in December 2023. Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan will headline the movie. It is an action drama film helmed by Sujeeth. The movie will also star veteran actor Prakash Raj in a pivotal role.

Previously, actor Arjun Das was also spotted on the sets of the movie. On June 11, the Kaithi actor took to Twitter to pen a long note of gratitude to the filmmakers for including him in the project. He also revealed that his part in the film was supposed to be underwraps, but since his photos from the set went viral, he had to announce it formally.