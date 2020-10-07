'En Sangathu Aala Adichavan Evanda' Cast Has Madhumita And Delhi Ganesh Amongst Others

En Sangathu Aala Adichavan Evanda is a Tamil language romantic comedy-drama, directed by Naveen Manikandan. The movie released on January 3, 2020, and got a mixed response from the critics but went ahead to become a huge success at the box-office. Here is all about the cast of En Sangathu Aala Adichavan Evanda. Read further ahead to know more about it:

En Sangathu Aala Adichavan Evanda cast

Madhumita

Dande Swapna Madhuri, most commonly known as Madhumita, is one of the most popular names in the South Indian movie industry. She is predominantly known for her works in the Tamil and Telugu movie industry. The actor started her acting career in 2002 with the Telugu language movie, Sandade Sandadi where she was cast to play the lead character. After gaining a lot of success in the Telugu movie industry, Madhumita then got introduced to the Tamil movie industry by R. Parthiban in his movie Kudaikul Mazhai (2004), where she was cast to play the lead character. Madhumitha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and co-star, Siva Balaji on March 1, 2009. They are proud parents of two sons, Dhanvin and Gagan.

Image Source- A still from En Sangathu Aala Adichavan Evanda

Delhi Ganesh

Delhi Ganesh is one of the most popular and celebrated South Indian actors. He is most commonly known for his works in the Tamil movie and television industry. The artist has appeared in over 600 movies, in his career spanning over four decades. He was given the stage name Delhi Ganesh by very well-known and reputed moviemaker, K. Balachander.

Nellai Siva

Sivanathan Shanmugavelan Ramamoorthy, most commonly known by his stage name Nellai Siva, is one of the best comedian and actors in the South Indian movie industry. He is predominantly recognised for his works in Tamil movie industry. The actor has worked in many popular and superhit movies like Mahaprabhu, Vettri Kodi Kattu, Kannum Kannum, and more. Nellai Siva has acted in over 500 movies in his career spanning over three decades. In 2020, he was seen in Tamil language television daily soap Pandiyan Stores that aired on the channel Vijay TV. Nellai Siva also appeared in Mama Mapillai in 2020.

