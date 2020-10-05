'Hum Log' Serial Cast: Details About The Cast Of India's First Ever Family Drama Series

Hum Log is the first-ever serial drama series in India. The show aired 36 years ago on Doordarshan in 1984 which was then the only television channel of India. The plot of Hum Log revolved around a middle-class Indian family and their daily life, struggles and aspirations.

The Hum Log serial cast recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and talked about their fond memories from the show. A lot of people are wondering about the cast of Hum Log star cast. For all the people who are curious to know about the Hum Log actors and their characters, here is everything you need to know about it.

Hum Log serial cast

Vinod Nagpal as Basesar Ram

Veteran Hindi actor Vinod Nagpal had played the role of Basesar Ram in the cast of Hum Log. His role was that of an alcoholic father. He has been a part of several movies and TV shows over the years. He is known for his work in movies like Karma, Bhrashtachar, Police Police, Aaja Nachle among others. He was last seen in the movie Pink.

Jayoshree Arora as Bhagwanti

Jayoshree Arora played the role of Bhagwanti in the cast of Hum Log. She played the mother of five children in the middle-class family. Jayoshree Arora is an Indian actor known for her work in movies, plays and also TV shows. She is also a trained dancer of Kathak and Manipuri.

Rajesh Puri as Lalit Prasad AKA Lalloo

Rajesh Puri played the role of Lalit Prasad in Hum Log star cast. He is the eldest son who is unemployed and looking for a job. Over the years Rajesh Puri has been a part of several hit movies and TV shows. He is known for his works in comedy shows like Hi Zindagi Bye Zindagi, One Two Ka Four, Ek Se Badh Kar Ek among others.

Abhinav Chaturvedi as Chander Prakash AKA Nanhe

Abhinav Chaturvedi had played the role of the younger son in the Hum Log serial cast. Chander Prakash AKA Nanhe aspires to become a cricketer one day. Abhinav Chaturvedi has also been a cricketer in real life apart from being an actor. He is known for his work in TV shows and movies like Buniyaad, Baaz, Saudagar, Akanksha among others.

Seema Pahwa as Gunvanti AKA Badki

Seema Pahwa played the role of Gunanti AKA Badki in the cast of Hum Log. Her character is that of a social worker in the serial. She is a renowned actor and filmmaker known for her roles in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan among others. She is also known for playing several pivotal roles in TV shows like Lakhon Mein Ek, Kasamh Se, Aandhi among others.

Here is a look at other Hum Log actors who were a part of Hum Log cast

Ashok Kumar as Narrator

Divya Seth as Rupvanti AKA. Majhli

Loveleen Mishra as Preeti AKA Chhutki

Lahiri Singh as Dadaji

Sushma Seth as Imarti Devi AKA Dadi

Renuka Israni as Usha Rani

Kamia Mulhotra as Kamia Lal

Aasif Sheikh as Prince Ajay Singh

Manoj Pahwa as Tony

Suchitra (Srivastava) Chitale as Lajwanti AKA Lajo

Kavita Nagpal as Santo Tai

Ashwini Kumar as Dr Ashwini Kumar

Rajendra Ghuge as Inspector Sadanand Samdar

Aparna Katara as Dr. Aparna

S. M. Zaheer as Prof. Sudhir

Vishwa Mohan Badola as a Music teacher

