Ester Noronha And Noel Announce Mutual Divorce, Say 'had Compatibility Issues From Start'

Actors Ester Noronha and Noel Sean announced their divorce recently. On Tuesday, September 1, Ester Noronha took to her social media to share that she has officially divorced partner Noel Sean. She wrote, "Yes. We are officially divorced." (sic) Ester Noronha further blamed compatibility as the reason for separation. "We had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which we had separated within a few days and finally filed for a MUTUAL DIVORCE in June 2019," (sic) wrote Ester Noronha, in the social media post.

Ester Noronha and Noel Sean, who tied the in January last year, separated few days after their marriage, and have been living separately for months now. Although there were several rumours about the couple's divorce and separation, the two always refrained from commenting. But with Ester Noronha's latest post, the actor has put the rumours of her dwindling married life to rest.

Check out Ester Noronha's post:

Noel Sean on his divorce with Ester Noronha

Noel Sean also took to his social media handle to announce the divorce. He wrote, "After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for the court's decision to make it public." (sic) Noel Sean also wished for Ester Noronha's bright future. "God bless you Ester & may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best," (sic) wrote Noel Sean. He also requested netizens to not pass judgements and online hatred. Noel Sean wrote, "I request everyone to be supportive of this at this point of time & help us to heal from it." (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ester Noronha has a few acting projects in their kitty. Ester Noronha will be next seen in Indrajit Lankesh's Shakeela. The movie, starring Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, is modelled on the real-life of actor Shakeela. Ester Noronha will be essaying a prominent role in the film. Thereafter, she has a few projects in the pipeline. On the other hand, Noel Sean, last seen in Ramesh Kadumula's Valayam is yet to sign his next film.

