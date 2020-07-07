Esther Anil's Glamorous Transformation From A Child Artist In 'Drushyam' To Now; See Pics

Esther Anil, who performed the role of Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter in Drushyam, is now all grown up and winning the social media with her adorable pictures. The actor’s glamourous transformation is garnering major attention on social media. Be it aesthetic pictures or beautiful locations, Esther Anil’s Instagram feed has a glimpse of it all.

Talking about her style, Esther Anil’s Instagram pictures make it evident that she has a casual and girl-next-door kind of style. Her love for ethnic ensembles is also quite evident in pictures. Esther Anil has 486K followers on her Instagram and receives a lot of beautiful comments on her pictures. In her picture, Esther Anil is often seen carrying minimal or no-makeup look. Not to miss her long hairs that makes her look even more beautiful.

Esther Anil made her acting debut in 2010 with the movie Nallavan. The film was directed by Aji John. Esther Anil is known for her roles in the Drushyam and Oolu. The actor featured in several films like Oru Naal Varum, Papanasam, Jack and Jill among others. She played the heroine in the unreleased Tamil film Kuzhali. She is set to play the lead role in Johar, a Malayalam film featuring debutantes. Take a look at her adorable transformation.

Picture Courtesy: Still from Drushyam

Also Read| Will Venkatesh Daggubati play lead in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film?

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 2' fame Krishnajeev AKA Fukru opens up about TikTok ban in India

Also Read| Not just Aashiq Abu, three more filmmakers to make Malayalam film on Kunjahammed Haji

About Drushyam,

Drushyam is directed by Sripriya. The movie is jointly produced by Daggubati Suresh Babu and Rajkumar Sethupathi. It is a shot-for-shot remake of Jeethu Joseph's 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam and features Daggubati Venkatesh, Meena and Nadhiya reprising the respective roles played by Mohanlal, Meena and Asha Sarath in the original.

The film tells the story of Rambabu, a middle-class cable TV operator, and his family. They come under suspicion when Varun, the son of the Inspector-general of police (IG), goes missing soon after harassing Rambabu's daughter. The rest of the film reveals how Varun disappeared and what Rambabu does to keep his family from going to prison. Drushyam released on 11 July 2014 and received positive feedback from critics. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

Also Read| Neeraj Madhav opens up about 'unwritten rules of Malayalam film industry'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.