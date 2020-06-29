Will Venkatesh Daggubati Play Lead In Sekhar Kammula's Upcoming Film?

Venkatesh Daggubati is reportedly expected to be seen in director Sekhar Kammula’s next, which will follow after Naarappa. The film is reportedly being produced by Asian Cinemas and is expected to attract the crowds. It is also being speculated that the actor will be seen in a film made in collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, whose work is highly appreciated down south.

Venkatesh Daggubati to work with Sekhar Kammula?

Venkatesh Daggubati seems to have his hands full with exciting and engaging projects with various filmmakers. According to a report by a leading daily, the actor is all set to be seen working with director Sekhar Kammula, in an upcoming film which is expected to take off post Naarappa. The leading daily also reported that director Sekhar Kammula has been working on the script of this piece while he was stuck at home during the Coronavirus related lockdown. He is planning to approach Venkatesh Daggubati and narrate the script as soon as possible. However, none of the reports has been confirmed by the official team.

On the other hand, director Sekhar Kammula is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Love Story. It has been written and directed by him and stars actors like Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. The plot of Love Story reportedly revolves around the concept of inter-caste marriage which has been picked up by various popular directors in the past. There is a lot of anticipation around Love Story ever since the release of its first look. The film was supposed to hit the theatres in 2020 but had to be reconsidered due to the ongoing pandemic.

Venkatesh Daggubati is currently working on a revenge drama film, Naarappa, which is yet to be completed. The film has been directed by Srikanth Addala while the script has been prepared by Vetrimaaran. Naarappa also features actor Priyamani in a pivotal role and is expected to be released in the theatres as soon as possible. Venkatesh Daggubati will also reportedly start working on the Anil Ravpudi film, F3, alongside Varun Teja.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Suresh Productions)

