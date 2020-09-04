Unseen Pics Of The Day: Fahad Faasil-Nazriya Share Cute Birthday Wishes For Amaal Salmaan

Actor Fahad Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim and Dulquer Salmaan's wife, Amaal Salmaan share a great bond. The two pairs often visit each other on various social gatherings. So it did not come as a surprise when Fahad and Nazriya shared some lovely beautiful birthday wishes for Amaal.

Nazriya Nazim's birthday wish for Amaal Salmaan

Nazriya shared a lovely selfie with Amaal on her social media. The picture has Nazriya sharing a wink while sporting a red checkered attire along with spectacles. On the other hand, Amaal can be seen looking lovely in a full-sleeved yellow attire. Wishing her on social media, Nazriya also called Amaal her 'beautiful sister.' Take a look at her birthday wish.

Fahadh Faasil wishes Amaal Salmaan

Nazriya's husband, Fahad also took to his social media to share a delightful picture with The Zoya Factor actor's wife while wishing her. The picture has the Trance actor sporting a black attire while Amaal can be seen sporting a shimmery golden-coloured full-sleeved attire. Take a look at the actor's post.

Interestingly, Nazriya and Dulquer have also shared the screen space together in the Anjali Menon directorial superhit movie, Bangalore Days wherein they essayed the role of cousins. An architect by profession, Amaal has also helped Fahad and Nazriya to set up their home in Kochi. Dulquer and Amaal's bond with Fahadh and Nazriya are quite evident from their occasional social media banters too.

Apart from Fahadh and Nazriya, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to Instagram earlier today to share the birthday wishes for Amaal. He went on to share a still of their last outing. In the picture, there is Dulquer, Amaal, and Prithvi’s wife Supriya Menon.

The actors can be seen donning a casual look wherein Dulquer can be seen wearing a leather jacket and beanie with casual basics whereas Prithvi can be seen sporting a black shirt with denim lowers. Supriya can be seen donning a sequin short dress and Amaal can be seen wearing a jumpsuit. The four of them look all set for a quaint night out in the picture. Take a look at the picture shared by the Aiyaa actor.

