Fahadh Faasil To Collaborate With Director Dileesh Pothan And Writer Syam Pushkaran Again?

Fahad Faasil has collaborated with director Dileesh Pothan and writer Syam Pushkaran for movies like Kumbalangi Nights and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. According to Indiaglitz, this super hit trio is all set to collaborate again. They are reportedly planning to reunite for a yet-untitled movie which will be completely shot in Kerala. However, Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran are yet to confirm the same.

Fahadh Faasil's Kumbalangi nights

Kumbalangi nights was directed by Madhu C. Narayanan. The directorial debut was written by Syam Pushkaran and jointly produced by Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim under their production house Fahadh Faasil and Friends, in association with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under 'Working Class Hero'. The film stars Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil and Sreenath Bhasi, along with newcomers Anna Ben and Mathew Thomas. Shyju Khalid was the film's cinematographer, and its soundtrack and score were composed by Sushin Shyam. The film revolves around four brothers who share a love-hate relationship with each other. Their relationship progresses to another level when Saji, Boney, and Franky decide to help Bobby stand by his love.

Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon

Fahadh Faasil was recently featured in the movie C U Soon. In addition to Fahadh Faasil, the C U Soon cast also includes actors Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendra. Fahadh Faasil's movie trailer gives viewers a fairly decent idea of the film. The trailer showcases a banker from Dubai who meets a girl on a dating app. However, things start to get ugly when the girl commits suicide. Further, she shares a suicide note on WhatsApp. This film showcases the problems faced during a virtual era.

Fahadh Faasil to feature in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's new movie

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil has confirmed his role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s new movie. Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s new movie with Fahadh Faasil will be the second collaboration between the actor-director duo. Their first movie, Super Deluxe was praised by the critics and Fahadh Faasil’s fans too. In his interview with the entertainment portal, he was asked about his upcoming collaboration with Thiagarajan Kumararaja where he confirmed the same. Fahadh Faasil said that it is not a rumour and he had to be in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s new movie. The other cast members and crew of the movie is not yet announced. It would be a treat for the audience to see the actor-director duo of Thiagarajan Kumararaja and Fahadh Faasil back on screen again.

