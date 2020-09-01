Fahadh Faasil's 'CU Soon' Movie Gets Rave Reviews, Fans Say 'brilliant Execution'

Fahadh Faasil’s CU Soon recently released on Amazon Prime video on the occasion of Onam 2020. The film has been receiving positive reviews from the people for its unique storytelling style and screen-based visuals. The actors have been receiving great responses for their authentic work in spite of having restrictions while shooting. The film was shot during the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown in a restricted environment, which has intrigued the viewers to the core.

Fahadh Faasil's movie being loved by fans

Fahadh Faasil starrer CU Soon has the attention of not just Kerala-based audience but also others who appreciate creativity and uniqueness. The film released on September 1 and has been a talking point on the internet ever since. Most people have been complimenting the screenplay and its execution as getting it right could not have been an easy job.

A few of the internet users were seen speaking highly about the efforts put in by the lead actors of the film, Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Roshan Mathew. The background music was another unique element in the film which worked well in creating just enough suspense to keep it going, as per many fans. The film will have a real-life version which is getting the audience excited even though it is far from its release date.

A few people have tagged the film as a decent thriller as they expected more from it. However, the revelations are unexpected and leave people with shocked. A number of people have lauded the efforts put in by the team as they have experimented and succeeded in creating an indulging viewing experience. The story is being called emotional and meaningful which is supported by good cinematography and acting. Have a look at few of the fan reactions from people who have watched CU Soon.

#CUSoon #CUSoonOnPrime #CuSoonReview



⭐⭐⭐⭐



Like #KhudaHafiz & #GoneGame, this missing person mystery genre is gathering momentum in OTT content. Shot cleverly in lockdown, its amazing creativity is not compromised. 1 HR 38 MIN OF yet again terrific #Malayalam cinema!👌 — Shay🌈Bazinga (@ShayBazinga) September 1, 2020

#CUSoon the movie ends with a note that this was the virtual lives of the characters u saw, 'c u soon' at the theaters with their real lives 👏👏👏👏 #brilliant #FahadhFaasilandfriends bring us many more gems like this! #cinemagold #mustwatch — Rani (@reliablerani) September 1, 2020

#CUSoon is an excellent watch. The makers should be applauded for the experiment, while still maintaining the intensity of the storyline #CUSoonreview — Anu Viswan (@Anuviswan) September 1, 2020

👌An another decent thriller from ettans #CUSoon — . (@Kosaaksi) September 1, 2020

#CUsoon - decent thriller on finding the things happened to a girl,using virtual world.Technical aspects are good as it was shoot with a phone but the writing could had been better. Fahadh, dharshana & roshan's performances hold the film together. Run time under 100 mins is plus. pic.twitter.com/fSC7VKi3HM — Thana (@Pitstop387) September 1, 2020

CU Soon is a thriller-drama film which released on Amazon Prime recently. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Jimmy and his cousin Kevin who are looking for a mysteriously troubled woman who disappears without a warning. The film has been written, directed, and edited by Mahesh Narayan. It stars actors like Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Roshan Mathew in key roles.

