'C U Soon' Trailer: Fahadh Fasil & Roshan Mathews-starrer Looks Like The Ultimate Thriller

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film C U Soon was recently released on YouTube and it has been leaving the audience in awe. The film has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan and features actors like Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles. Most scenes of the film have been shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown which is why it has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience.

Intriguing C U Soon trailer

The trailer of Fahadh Faasil's movie C U Soon has been leaving the audience intrigued for various reasons. The trailer showcases the story of Jimmy, played by Roshan Mathew, and Anu Sebastian, played by Darshana Rajendran. Fahadh Faasil appears to play the role of Kevin who is a close friend of Jimmy and is willing to help in any situations. The trailer gives the viewers an idea that Anu goes missing at some point in the film.

Even though Jimmy and Anu have been romantically involved, there are only a few details that Jimmy knows about her as she seems to have too many restrictions at home. Jimmy and Kevin’s search for Anu as they get hints that she might be in danger, forms the premise of this film. They are seen frantically looking for clues regarding her absence and her mysterious lifestyle and family.

The trailer is mostly presented to the audience on a laptop screen as the characters connect through technology. The film has been put together in a unique form as most characters do not share the screen in a natural manner. The trailer looks exciting with a crisp edit and thrilling cinematography. The performances look promising while they also keep the audience entertained with minimum movements on the screen.

Read Nazriya Nazim Pens A Note For Fahadh Faasil Who 'owns Her Heart' On His Birthday; Read

Also read Fahadh Faasil's Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan, Prithiviraj, Others Send Wishes For 'Shanu'

Most of the viewers are excited about C U Soon as most of the work on it has been done while being in lockdown. Certain scenes in the trailer attract special attention. For instance, when Fahadh Faasil's character realises that Jimmy’s laptop is being confiscated by the cops as they suspect him in Anu's missing case.

There is also a sequence where Roshan Mathew's character runs through a busy station while keeping Kevin on a video call. Even though the movement of the camera is minimum, it leaves a heavy impact on the audience.

C U Soon looks like a film that will bring a unique viewer experience to the audience while they are settled at home. It is expected to do well on Amazon Prime, where it releases on September 1, 2020. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

Read Fahadh Faasil To Play The Lead In 'Dangal' Director Nitesh Tiwari's Next? Read

Also read Fahadh Faasil Birthday: 5 Exceptional Roles Which Subverted The Meaning Of 'hero'

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (Amazon Prime video India)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.