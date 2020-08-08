Nazriya Nazim Pens A Note For Fahadh Faasil Who 'owns Her Heart' On His Birthday; Read

Actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh recently took to Instagram to wish her husband Fahadh Faasil on the occasion of his 38th birthday. She put up a long note explaining her unconditional love for him, along with a few adorable snaps of their precious moments together. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from the audience as they love the couple on and off-screen.

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh’s wishes for Fahadh Faasil

Actor Fahadh Faasil has been receiving countless birthday wishes from fans and celebrities settled across the country as he turns 38 today. One of the many people to put their thoughts forth on social media has been his wife, actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh. She posted a pair of pictures along with a long caption expressing what he means to her.

In the first blurry yet adorable picture posted, the couple can be seen hugging each other with a smile across their faces. In the second picture, they can be seen walking through an exotic location while they have a conversation.

In the caption for the post, Nazriya has written about the strong bond that the couple shares. While addressing his as ‘Shanu’, she has written that she thanks God for his presence, every day. The actor has mentioned that there isn’t a thing about him that she would want to change as she loves him just the way he is.

She has also added that he is the kindest, most genuine, and the most caring man that she has ever known. Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has also written that she loves how real he is, as a person.

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has also spoken about how she had no idea that they would become such great friends after falling in love. She has also added that she is aware that it is generally the other way round for most people but in his case, things are always different. Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has mentioned that her hubby owns her heart and that she loves him more than life itself. Have a look at the post from Nazriya Nazim Fahadh’s Instagram here.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are both leading Mollywood actors who have also featured in a few films together. Their work in movies like Trance and Bangalore Days made the audience fall in love with the pair. They also run the production house Fahadh Faasil and Friends Pvt Ltd together along with a few others.

Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Instagram

