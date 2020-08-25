'C U Soon' Trailer Being Loved, Fans Marvel At The Way The Movie Was Shot In Lockdown

The official trailer of C U Soon has been released on Amazon Prime India's Youtube. The trailer features actors Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in a whole new avatar. Many fans have praised and commended Fahadh's acting after viewing the C U Soon trailer and have also praised the fact that the movie was shot in lockdown. Take a look at how fans have reacted to the trailer.

C U Soon trailer - Fans react to Fahadh Faasil's movie

Fans have had a positive reaction to the C U Soon trailer. While a few fans have commended Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran's acting, others have mentioned that it is truly impressive that the team shot on a mobile phone during the pandemic. One fan wrote - "Fahadh Fazil One Of The Best Actor in Indian Cinema Industry...Such A fantastic performer..." (sic) and another mentioned "Never been this excited to watch a movie. To have pulled this off in this crisis is wow" (sic). Take a look:

Pic Credit: Amazon Prime India's Youtube

C U Soon trailer - Twitter reaction

C U Soon trailer has brought in similar reactions from Twitter users as well. Many users on Twitter were also pleasantly shocked that the film was shot using a mobile phone and others mentioned the film looked very similar to an English movie called Searching. Take a look at the reactions:

#Searching one of the best film , Semma unique experience ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜ŽðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘Œ



On the lines of Searching, #CUSoon Trailer - Superb one pic.twitter.com/KfCR2by6iS — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) August 25, 2020

Talk about exhilarating from the word ‘GO’ #CUSoon is a clear example of the strides #Malayalam cinema has been making in the past decade to push the envelope.



Focussing on stories not the stars



Can’t wait for this one with #fahadhfaasil @roshanmathew22 & #DarshanaRajendran pic.twitter.com/mipavs4e06 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 25, 2020

ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ FaFa ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Roshan â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Darshana â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Mahesh Narayanan Project..!! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — arjUn A S (@iamArjun_AS) August 21, 2020

C U Soon trailer

The trailer showcases a love affair between the protagonists but with a twist, they only talk on social media platforms and the female protagonist doesn't own a sim card. At the end of the trailer, it is revealed that the girl cannot be traced and the male protagonist needs to find her. An interesting feature about the trailer is that all events are shown via calls that took place virtually. The trailer is almost three minutes long and has attracted several positive comments.

C U Soon shooting

The entire C U Soon movie was shot on a mobile phone during the lockdown. Many fans mentioned that Roshan Matthews' new movie was a must-watch. The C U Soon cast includes some talented actors like Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran.

the entire film was shot on mobile phones during the lockdownðŸŒï¸ðŸ”¥#CUSoonOnPrime | #fahadhfaasil pic.twitter.com/Vgl3cgEWvA — Aldrin Xavier Ax (@Aldrin_Ax) August 25, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Amazon Prime India's Youtube

