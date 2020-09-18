Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran And Soubin Shahir Starrer 'Irul' Might 'go The OTT Way'?

Actor Fahadh Faasil recently started shooting for his next film Irul with Darshana Rajendran and Soubin Shahir in Kuttikkanam, Idukki District in Kerala. The movie that is helmed by debutant Nouseef Youseph is speculated to release exclusively on an OTT platform first. Sreedhar Pillai, a prominent name in the South Indian film industry, on Thursday, shared that Irul might get a digital release.

"Now the big buzz is that his latest under production #Irul will also go the #ott way and will hit a streaming platform 4 Christmas," (sic) wrote Sreedhar Pillai, in a tweet. He also revealed that the success of Fahadh Faasil's last OTT release, C U Soon, has widened the fan base of the actor. However, the makers of Irul are yet to respond to the same.

#FahadhFaasil is currently ‘red hot’ as his #CUSoonOnPrime became a #ott smash hit. Now the big buzz is that his latest under production #Irul will also go the #ott way and will hit a streaming platform 4 Christmas. #Fafa has today a huge non-Malayalee viewers outside of Kerala. pic.twitter.com/HRnZA7ZIw7 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 17, 2020

Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran and Soubin Shahir's Irul starts rolling

Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, Soubin Shahir, and the cast and crew of Irul kick-started the shoot on Wednesday, September 16. The movie's shooting has begun in a small hamlet in Kerala with all safety precautions suggested by the authorities. Anto Joseph, the producer of Irul, shared pictures from the first day of shoot online. Check them out:

#Irul Shooting Started at Kuttikkanam 🙂 #AntoJosephFilmCompany #PlanJStudio #FahadhFaasil #SoubinShahir #DarshanaRajendran #NaseefYouseph #JomonTJohn #Badusha Posted by Anto Joseph on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Irul marks the directorial debut of newbie Nouseef Youseph. The movie, interestingly, marks Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran's second collaboration after C U Soon (2020). The movie's cinematography is handled by Jomon T John, who had last worked with Fahadh Faasil in Chaappa Kurish (2011). Jomon is also co-producing the film with Anto Joseph.

What's next for Fahadh, Darshana and Soubin on work front?

Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in Mahesh Narayanan's Malik. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George in the lead, also features actors like Maala Parvathy, Dilessh Pothan, Divya Prabha, and Vinay Forrt in prominent roles. The film was slated to hit the screen in May 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the release of the film is pushed indefinitely. Besides the upcomer, Fahadh Faasil also has Saheed Arafath and Prinish Prabhakaran's Thankam with Aparna Balamurali.

Meanwhile, Darshana Rajendran will be next seen in Vineeth Sreenivasan's Hridayam. The movie, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead is touted to be a college drama. The film's shooting is halted due to the pandemic. Besides the upcomer, Darshana Rajendran also has Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham in the pipeline.

Soubin Shahir, on the other hand, has an array of films at different stages of production. He has Zakariya Mohammed's Halal Love Story with Indrajith Sukumaran and Grace Anthony. Thereafter, he has Djinn with Santhy Balachandran.

