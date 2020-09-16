Fahadh Faasil And Crew Of 'Irul' Begins Shooting In Idukki District; See Pictures

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil resumed shooting on Wednesday, September 16 in Kuttikkanam, Idukki District in Kerala. He will be shooting for debutant Nouseef Youseph's movie Irul in the hamlet. Actors Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran also have joined the sets of the upcomer. On Wednesday, producer Anto Joseph, who will be bankrolling the movie shared the latest stills from the film set online.

Check out Fahadh Faasil's new movie stills here:

#Irul Shooting Started at Kuttikkanam ðŸ™‚ #AntoJosephFilmCompany #PlanJStudio #FahadhFaasil #SoubinShahir #DarshanaRajendran #NaseefYouseph #JomonTJohn #Badusha Posted by Anto Joseph on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Fahadh Faasil returns to work after months

Fahadh Faasil, who was last seen in Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon, will be returning to work after a short hiatus. Interestingly, Irul is one of his first movies that has gone on floors after the Unlock 4.0. The movie's shooting has kick-started in a small hamlet in Kerala with all safety precautions suggested by the authorities.

Irul, starring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead marks the debutant of Nouseef Youseph. The movie's camera work is handled by Jomon T John, who had last worked with Fahadh Faasil in Chaappa Kurish (2011). Interestingly, the Fahadh Faasil-starrer marked Jomon's debut in Malayalam cinema. Besides handling the camera, Jomon will also co-produced the movie with Anto Joseph.

What's next for Fahadh Faasil on the work front?

Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for the release of period-drama Malik. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George in the lead, also features actors like Maala Parvathy, Dilessh Pothan, Divya Prabha, and Vinay Forrt in prominent roles. The Mahesh Narayan directorial was slated to hit the screen in May 2020, however, due to pandemic the release of the film is pushed indefinitely.

Besides the upcomer, Fahadh Faasil also has Saheed Arafath and Prinish Prabhakaran's Thankam. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, also features actors like Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, among others in prominent roles. The film will reunite Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali after Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016). The movie is in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors soon.

