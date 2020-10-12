Fahadh Faasil Wishes 'Trance' Co-star Soubin Shahir On His Birthday With Throwback Pics

Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir is celebrating his 36th birthday today on October 12, 2020. Soubin recently starred alongside actor Fahadh Faasil in the psychological drama film Trance. On the occasion of Soubin Shahir's 36th birthday, Fahadh Faasil took to social media to wish his co-star. Fahadh Faasil even shared multiple photos that featured him alongside Soubin Shahir.

Fahadh Faasil shares pics with Soubin Shahir on the occasion of latter's 36th birthday

Fahadh Faasil shared the above post on Soubin Shahir's birthday. The actor wished his Trance co-star a very happy birthday. Fahadh Faasil also prayed that all of Soubin Shahir's dreams would come true. In the post, Fahadh Faasil shared multiple photos with Soubin Shahir. The first photo in the post looks like it was taken a few years ago when both the actors were younger. The remaining photos feature Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir having fun while spending time together.

Soubin Shahir started off as an assistant director in 2003. Ten years later, he made his debut as an actor in 2013's Annayum Rasoolum. In 2017, Soubin even made his directorial debut by helming Parava. As an actor, Soubin was last seen on the big screen in Trance.

Other than Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir, Trance also starred Dileesh Pothan, Nazriya Nazim, and Gautham Menon in prominent roles. The movie released on February 20, 2020, and was directed by Anwar Rasheed. The movie was delayed multiple times due to various production problems. Moreover, the film's box office suffered greatly due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the shutdown of all theatres.

Soubin Shahir is also working on other movies this year, including Halal Love Story, Jack and Jill, and Third World Boys. Halal Love Story will be a Malayalam comedy-drama starring Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George and Grace Antony in the lead role. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 15, 2020. Meanwhile, Jack and Jill will be a thriller with Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram as the leads. The movie will also be Santosh Sivan's directorial comeback in the film industry.

