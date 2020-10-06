Fahadh Faasil Wishes His Mother With An Adorable Family Picture On Social Media

Fahadh Faasil took to social media to treat fans with an adorable family picture. Fahadh is celebrating the birthday of his mother and posted an amazing picture of the family together. The members were all smiles as they posed and looked adorable in the post uploaded.

Fahadh Faasil and his family donned outfits in shades of blue in the post which was uploaded by the actor. The white backdrop and the amazing minimalistic view made up for an amazing picture. Upon sharing the photo with his followers on Instagram, Fahadh Faasil simply captioned the picture wishing his mother a happy birthday. The actor left a heart emoji and closed the caption.

The actor is currently in Kochi and has been enjoying his time there. He, along with his wife, often posts pictures from their trips and shares numerous selfies together. The actor seems to be having a gala time with his family. The actor is currently preparing for a bunch of movies which are scheduled for release.

Fans have loved watching Fahadh Faasil on-screen and are thus waiting to watch him on the big screen once again. Therefore, a number of various projects have signed on by Fahadh Faasil with a majority of films releasing in 2021. Due to the pandemic conditions, several films have pushed their dates forward and thus it seems like Fahadh Faasil's movies too have pushed their dates further ahead.

Thus on the work front, Fahadh Faasil has a number of movies lined up with Joji being one of the most anticipated ones. The film has been directed by Dileesh Pothan and is expected to get a 2021 release date. Further on, Malik is also expected to release next year. The film has been directed by Mahesh Narayan. Other films like Antichrist, Pattu, Kappa Pappada all have been scheduled to release in 2021. Thus fans are eagerly waiting for the huge bunch of films they will get to watch Fahadh Faasil in.

