Fahadh Faasil Confirms He Will Feature In Thiagarajan Kumararaja's New Movie

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most popular South Indian actors. He has proved his mettle as an actor in several movies over the years. He was last seen in the psychological thriller Trance. He is also known for his work in Super Deluxe. The movie Super Deluxe was helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja and earned praises from critics as well as the audiences. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil has confirmed his role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s new movie. Here is everything you need to know about Fahadh Faasil’s movie with Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Fahadh Faasil to feature in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's new movie

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s new movie with Fahadh Faasil will be the second collaboration between the actor-director duo. Their first movie Super Deluxe was praised by the critics and Fahadh Faasil’s fans too. In his interview with the entertainment portal, he was asked about his upcoming collaboration with Thiagarajan Kumararaja where he confirmed the same. Fahadh Faasil said that it is not a rumour and he had to be in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s new movie. The other cast members and crew of the movie is not yet announced. It would be a treat for the audience to see the actor-director duo of Thiagarajan Kumararaja and Fahadh Faasil back on screen again.

Fahadh Faasil and Thiagarajan Kumararaj

Thiagarajan Kumararaja is one of the critically acclaimed directors of the Kollywood film industry. His first movie Aaranya Kaanndam earned him praises from the critics and also fared well at the box office. He then went on to direct Super Deluxe which featured an ensemble cast. Fahadh Faasil’s movie with Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe proved to be a huge hit among the audiences. In the movie, Fahadh Faasil played the role of a newly wedded husband. He was trying to get things sorted out with his wife played by Samantha Akkineni. Super Deluxe cast featured several talented actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin among others. Vijay Sethupathi had played the role of a transgender returning back to his family after years.

Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon

Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in the Malayalam thriller C U Soon. Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon is helmed by Mahesh Narayanan. The movie will be having an OTT release on Amazon Prime. Here is a look at the trailer of C U Soon.

