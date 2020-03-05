Fahadh Faasil Reveals His Look From The Upcoming Film 'Malik' On Facebook; See Post

Fahadh Faasil’s film Trance recently released in Kerala, and the fans of the film have called it a mass entertainer. The film was loved by the fans and is getting good reception by the audience. After this, Fahadh Faasil took to his Facebook on March 4, 2020, to release the post of his next film Malik. In the poster, the actor revealed his look from the film. Take a look at the post here.

Fahadh Faasil reveals his look from upcoming film 'Malik'

In the picture shared by Fahadh Faasil, we can see that the star is sitting on a chair wearing a white silk dhoti and matching white shirt. He is looking quite intense in the poster of the film. In the poster, it can be seen that Fahadh has lost a significant amount of his body weight for his role as a politician.

It was also reported that he will be seen as a 57-year-old politician. Reports further suggested that the actor took inspiration from his grandfather to perfect his look for the film Malik.

At first, Malik was believed to be a gangster drama, but the director of Malik, Mahesh Narayan, came out and clarified that the film is a political thriller. It is reported that the film is partially based on real-life incidents that involved a revolt against the minority community.

The reports suggests that the film will span from the 1960s to the present day. It was also reported that Fahadh Faasil will be seen in the shoes of Suleiman Malik. The film will be a journey of Suleiman Malik’s 30 years as he rises as a politician.

Mahesh Narayan is the writer, director, and editor of the political drama Malik. This film will be produced by Anto Joseph. In Malik Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, and Vinay Forrt will be seen in important roles along with Fahadh Faasil. It was also reported that veteran actor Jalaja will be returning to the world of cinema for this film.

It was also reported that the film is made in a budget of over Rs 25 crores. Fahadh Faasil’s Malik will be releasing on April 12, 2020, with the celebrations of Vishu.

(Source: Fahadh Faasil Facebook)

