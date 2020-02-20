The Debate
Trance Movie Review: Fans Hail Fahadh Faasil's Performance, Call It A 'mass Entertainer'

Others

'Trance', starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, recently hit the silver screens. Here is how the audience is reacting to the Anwar Rasheed directorial

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
trance movie review

Trance, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, and Vinayakan in the lead, released today in Kerala. The movie that is reported to be released in about 220 screens in Kerala, will mark the return of popular director Anwar Rasheed. He had previously directed movies like Ustad Hotel, Annan Thambi, Chota Mumbai, and Rajamanikyam. Here is the Twitter review for the film. 

Twitter reviews Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's Trance: 

Trance released on February 20, has managed to impress the audiences with its intriguing narrative and impressive performances by the lead cast. The audience took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to praise the movie. Here is what the audiences are talking about the film. 

The recently released movie is reported to be made on a budget of Rs. 35 crores. The movie touted to be one of the biggest releases of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim has reportedly managed to surpass the first-day box office collection of Mammootty starrer Shylock. The Mammootty movie had reportedly collected about Rs. 4 crores in Kerala. 

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is presently in the middle of his preparations for Mahesh Narayanan's Malik. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Joju George, and Maala Parvathi in the lead, is reported to be based on a real-life story. For the role in the film, Fahadh is reported to have lost a significant amount of weight. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is reported to hit the marquee by 2020. 

 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
