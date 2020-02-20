Trance Movie Review: Fans Hail Fahadh Faasil's Performance, Call It A 'mass Entertainer'

Trance, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, and Vinayakan in the lead, released today in Kerala. The movie that is reported to be released in about 220 screens in Kerala, will mark the return of popular director Anwar Rasheed. He had previously directed movies like Ustad Hotel, Annan Thambi, Chota Mumbai, and Rajamanikyam. Here is the Twitter review for the film.

Twitter reviews Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's Trance:

Trance released on February 20, has managed to impress the audiences with its intriguing narrative and impressive performances by the lead cast. The audience took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to praise the movie. Here is what the audiences are talking about the film.

#TranceMovie First Half - A super interesting one with superb performance from entire cast and excellent direction of an interesting subject. Technically Superior. Bgm and Music 💪 Excellent Performance from #FahadhFaasil. Diaolgues are good as well👍 Overall, highly satisfied🔥 pic.twitter.com/AmkopaDYth — AppuPhotography (@eapen_albin) February 20, 2020

#Trance #TranceMovie



First half is pure fabulous.#Fahad Performance is the main highlight in first half.

Neat direction Good BGM — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) February 20, 2020

• Excellent first half and above avg second half.

• Anwar Nolan direction 😎

• Last " X " minutes 🔥

• Some dialogue gubeers 🔥

• Fahad ejjathi,anwar nolan ejjathi.

• Maybe it won't get a hit status bcz of the high budget, let's see in coming days.#Trance — Rahul Shaji Rj (@Rahulrj_offl) February 20, 2020

#TranceMovie #Trance



" Best direction, best screenplay and the best making ...that is trance what a outstanding movie from malayalam industry proud moment for indian cinema , different content and outstanding acting from fahad and all the actors . a must watch film!



4.8/5 — The OFFICIAL BoxOffice Review CO. (@TheBoxOfficeco) February 20, 2020

The recently released movie is reported to be made on a budget of Rs. 35 crores. The movie touted to be one of the biggest releases of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim has reportedly managed to surpass the first-day box office collection of Mammootty starrer Shylock. The Mammootty movie had reportedly collected about Rs. 4 crores in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is presently in the middle of his preparations for Mahesh Narayanan's Malik. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Joju George, and Maala Parvathi in the lead, is reported to be based on a real-life story. For the role in the film, Fahadh is reported to have lost a significant amount of weight. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is reported to hit the marquee by 2020.

