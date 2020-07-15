Vanitha Vijayakumar Files Cyberbullying Case Against Suriya Devi & Producer Ravindar

Actor Vanitha Vijayakumar has filed a cyberbullying case against Ravindar and Suriya Devi. Vanitha was in news recently after her husband Peter Paul’s estranged wife (Elizabeth Helen) had made some shocking claims about Peter and her marriage. The estranged wife had made claims that they were not legally divorced.

This gave way to producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and Suriya Devi to comment on actor Vanitha’s personal life. Suriya Devi had been posting videos against Vanitha which were derogatory in nature. Irked by the same, Vanitha lodged a complaint against Suriya Devi and Ravindar Chandrasekaran.

Vanitha Vijayakumar files complaint against Ravindar Chandrasekaran & Suriya Devi

Vanitha was accompanied by her lawyer, Sridhar. Vanitha, in an interview with a media portal, talked about her complaint and other things she has been facing. She told the media portal that she has been attacked for a while by an unknown lady (referring to Suriya Devi) and a man from the industry (referring to Ravindar).

Vanitha further told the portal that there are rumours being spread about her personal life, including her children. She also told the portal that initially she tried ignoring it but later felt that she must react to it. She further told the portal that it was cyberbullying and character assassination and it became too much for her to overlook.

The actor revealed to the media portals that she has got assurance from the cops about her complaint. She further told the portal that she has been assured that action will be taken against Ravindar and Suriya in a couple of days.

In the past few weeks, Ravindar had accused Vanitha of body-shaming him and threatening him. In an interview with a media portal, he said that Vanitha was doing it all for publicity. He even called Vanitha an arrogant person. Defending himself, Ravindar said that the whole problem started when it was revealed that her husband was already married and had not legally separated from his first wife.

Ravindar, in an interview with a portal, said that getting married again without legally separating with the first spouse is a violation of the law. He further told the portal that his comments on Vanitha do not come under commenting on her personal life.

On another note, Sridhar, the lawyer of Vanitha told a portal that he has proofs against Suriya Devi. He further told the portal that Suriya was taped having a conversation with someone regarding a drug business. Sridhar told the portal that they have been assured of police action against the accused.

